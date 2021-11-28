Best PC Gaming Deals for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday and the broader year-End deals season is a good time for PC gamers to finally buy the gear they've been eyeing all year, and we’re already seeing loads of great deals across gaming PCs, monitors, keyboards, mice and even gaming chairs. If you’ve been looking at upgrading your home setup as we head into the colder months, this is the time to buy.

Over the past year, I’ve scraped the internet for the best deals and while some deals in different categories are starting to disappear in preparation for the big day, there are already a ton of Black Friday-tier PC gaming savings to be had.

Gaming PC deals

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (Ryzen 7, 16GB, RTX 3060): was $1299, now $999 after coupon (WINTER10) at HP HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (Ryzen 7, 16GB, RTX 3060): was $1299, now $999 after coupon (WINTER10) at HP

This value-priced Ryzen 7 5700G gaming desktop slots in just under the $1,000 mark for budget gaming enthusiasts. It comes packing a Ryzen 7 5700G processor, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB SSD and a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive.

Gaming Monitor deals

Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor: was $909, now $379 at Dell Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor: was $909, now $379 at Dell

This 24.5-inch gaming panel from Alienware offers a FHD resolution with a buttery smooth 360 Hz refresh rate, a USB 3.0 hub, adaptive sync and an ergonomic, stylish design for a great eSports option.

Gigabyte G27Q: was $329, now $259 at Newegg with code BFFRDY55 Gigabyte G27Q: was $329, now $259 at Newegg with code BFFRDY55

This 27-inch gaming monitor offers a QHD resolution, HDR, a 178-degree viewing angle, a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium — all in a screen that is less than $260!

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor: was $589, now $329 at Dell Dell S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor: was $589, now $329 at Dell

A high quality 1440p gaming monitor with a buttery smooth 165 Hz refresh rate on HDMI (165Hz on DP), alongside adaptive sync, HDR and a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was $699, now $499 at Newegg Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was $699, now $499 at Newegg

This top-tier gaming monitor from Asus offers a silky 360 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (GTG), alongside an excellent IPS contrast and good HDR10 for a vivid and lightning fast FHD picture that will give you the competitive edge.

Gaming Keyboard deals

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro: was $139, now $89 at Amazon Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro: was $139, now $89 at Amazon

If the Black Widow V3 appeals to you, but you don't want wireless, Razer has you covered with this deal. Comes with Razer's own tactile green switches.

Logitech G915 TKL: was $229, now $179 at Best Buy Logitech G915 TKL: was $229, now $179 at Best Buy

This wireless gaming keyboard from Logitech sports a sleek tenkeyless design, low profile-yet-tactile mechanical switches, stylish RGB and a 40-hour battery life.

Gaming Mouse deals

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $129, now $69 at Amazon Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $129, now $69 at Amazon

This gaming mouse has a 20K DPI and uses an optical sensor. It has a 70 Hr battery, customizable RGB lighting and 8 programmable buttons. This discount saves users over 45%.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $59, now $34 at Amazon Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $59, now $34 at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk X is a great entry into premium mice, offering high caliber wireless performance and plenty of customizability. Its optical sensor can reach a DPI of up to 16,000. This mouse has 6 programmable buttons, is Bluetooth compatible, uses mechanical switches and boasts a 450 hour battery life.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless: was $109, now $99 at Newegg Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless: was $109, now $99 at Newegg

This wireless gaming mouse from Corsair sports a lightweight, premium construction at just 79 grams, powerful proprietary slipstream technology with 2,000Hz hyper-polling, durable switches and an ergonomic fit.

Gaming Chair Deals

AndaSeat Jungle: was $349, now $179 at AndaSeat AndaSeat Jungle: was $349, now $179 at AndaSeat

At $170 off, this well-built, comfortable chair is a great option for any gaming setup — offering firm, ergonomic cushioning for an ideal posture.

Razer Iskur: was $499, now $349 at Amazon Razer Iskur: was $499, now $349 at Amazon

Razer's gaming chair offers an ergonomic lumbar support system, a luxurious multi-layer synthetic leather material, high density foam cushions and convenient 4D armrests (they're very adjustable). Best of all, it's $100 off.

Dowinx Gaming Chair: was $199, now $139 at Newegg Dowinx Gaming Chair: was $199, now $139 at Newegg

This affordable ergonomic chair comes with a built-in retractable footrest for an ultimate laid back gaming experience — all for $60 off the list price.

Gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken X: was $49, now $29 at Amazon Razer Kraken X: was $49, now $29 at Amazon

Enjoy 7.1 surround sound, a bendable cardioid microphone and premium aluminum frame construction in the cheapest headset on this list.

SteelSeries Arctis 7: was $169, now $119 at Amazon SteelSeries Arctis 7: was $169, now $119 at Amazon This is a somewhat older premium wireless headset with 40mm drivers, 2.4GHz connectivity, a retractable bidirectional microphone with a mute LED, on-headset controls and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound when on PC.

