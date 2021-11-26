Black Friday Nvidia RTX 3060 Deals: Where to Find Them

Finding GeForce RTX 3060 deals, including GeForce RTX 3060 Ti deals, means locating one of these ephemeral GPUs for the lowest possible price — not a price matching or beating Nvidia's official MSRPs, which isn't going to happen. The perfect storm of supply failing to meet demand has resulted in worldwide shortages of the best graphics cards, or really anything from the past two generations in our comprehensive GPU benchmarks hierarchy. We've combed the interwebs looking for the best ways to get one of these GPUs, though, and there are still ways to save money.



Be sure to check our GeForce RTX 3080 deals and GeForce RTX 3070 deals as well. The latter is particularly useful as sometimes the cost difference between a 3060 and 3070 system may be relatively small.

Three Kinds of RTX 3060

Nvidia's RTX 3060 series consists of three potential GPUs. The RTX 3060 Ti 8GB came first, followed by the RTX 3060 12GB and the mobile RTX 3060 6GB for laptops. It's an interesting balance between features, performance, and price. Note that the RTX 3060 was also the first GPU to feature Nvidia's LHR (lite hash rate) technology, which it inadvertently "cracked" by releasing an unlocked driver. It has since been fixed with updated VBIOS revisions, while the original RTX 3060 Ti had no limiter but the newer models feature LHR tech.



The RTX 3060 Ti technically delivers the best overall performance, but in many ways the RTX 3060 ends up being more desirable. We've seen in multiple recent gaming benchmarks, the latest being Battlefield 2042, how having more than 8GB of VRAM can provide a smoother overall gaming experience. That puts the mobile RTX 3060 variant at a serious disadvantage, since it only comes with 6GB, but then you probably won't be attempting to run demanding games at 4K with maxed out settings on an RTX 3060 laptop.



Before we get into how to find RTX 3060 deals, let's set the stage. Our GPU price index tracks recently sold GPUs on eBay. The RTX 3060 Ti has a theoretical starting price of $399 and the RTX 3060 supposedly starts at $329, but in practice most cards sell for more than double that price. On eBay, the average price on the RTX 3060 Ti was $907 during the month of October, and the RTX 3060 averaged $698 — and average prices right now tend to be even higher, what with the holiday shopping spree kicking into high gear.



That's not a perfect look at the market, but it does give a reasonable indication of what some people are willing to pay. Retail outlets like Amazon and Newegg tend to follow the eBay trends, more or less using the adage of "if you can't beat them, join them" — "them" being the scalpers in this case. If you can find a GeForce RTX 3060 or GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for substantially less than the average eBay price, we consider that an "RTX 3060 deal," even if it's still far more expensive than the official MSRPs.

How Much Does a Standalone GeForce RTX 3060 Cost?

We've searched the usual suspects for standalone GeForce RTX 3060 cards. Most vendors charging "reasonable" prices are continually sold out. That means the easiest place to find an RTX 3060 is on eBay, though as usual you'll want to exercise caution — avoid buying from new accounts, and if the price looks too good to be true (basically, anything under $500), it probably is.

There are tons of scams going on right now, so act accordingly. Beyond eBay, there are third parties selling GPUs on Amazon and Newegg, and there's also the Newegg Shuffle. Here's what we've found looking at current prices.

The Newegg Shuffle is basically just a red herring, with extremely limited quantities available and potentially tens of thousands of users vying for a chance to win. I've tried many, many times and have never been selected for an RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti.

Newegg's third party listings meanwhile start at over double the MSRP, but that's the same as eBay and Amazon. Given the risks of dealing with eBay, paying $30 more to go through Newegg might seem reasonable, but there are other options we'll get to in a moment.

Unlike the 3080 and 3070 cards, the RTX 3060 Ti arrived before the vanilla 3060. In a strange twist of fate, increased competition from AMD and a concern for the efficacy of another 6GB "mainstream" card led Nvidia to equip the desktop RTX 3060 with 12GB of memory. It's also 15Gbps GDDR6 rather than 14Gbps, which is what the 3060 Ti and 3070 use. However, the memory uses a 192-bit interface instead of 256-bit, so total bandwidth ends up at 360GBps vs. 448GBps on the 3060 Ti. Combined with the lower core counts, performance often ends up being about 20% lower than the 3060 Ti, but we've seen several recent games where the added memory enables better performance at 1440p and 4K.



Because the 3060 Ti originally came without a hashrate limiter, it remains quite popular among cryptocurrency miners and the price is nearly the same as the RTX 3070. We've included both LHR and non-LHR models in our research, but generally speaking the non-LHR models tend to cost about $100 more than the LHR variants. If you're only interested in gaming, using your GPU the way the good lord Jensen intended, don't pay extra for a non-LHR card.

GeForce RTX 3060 Deals in Prebuilt PCs

Given the difficulty of finding a reasonable price on a standalone RTX 3060 series card, if you're potentially in the market for a more extensive PC upgrade, there are much better RTX 3060 deals to be had. You could also just shuck the GPU and resell the rest of the PC, though there are pros and cons to doing that. Here are the best RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti desktop deals we're currently tracking.

The lowest prices we've seen for a complete RTX 3060 desktop PC start at around in the $1,200 range. Interestingly, you can get a laptop with an RTX 3060 for a lower price (see below), but you'll also get lower performance from the laptop. Generally speaking, you'll want at least a Ryzen 5 or Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 500GB or larger SSD.



Based on what we're seeing online, the cost of a complete prebuilt PC — not including the RTX 3060 — works out to around $525. That doesn't include the cost of assembly or the OS, which typically add about $200. That means you're effectively paying around $525 for an RTX 3060 if you buy a full PC at the lowest possible price.

CyberPowerPC Xtreme GXi1280V4 Desktop: $1,279 at Newegg CyberPowerPC Xtreme GXi1280V4 Desktop: $1,279 at Newegg

The lowest price we've found right now on an RTX 3060 desktop gets you an i5-11600KF CPU, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, plus an attractive case with RBG lighting. You even get a keyboard and mouse — just add a display and you're all set.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Deals in Prebuilt PCs

Doing the same for an RTX 3060 Ti yields a modest increase in price and potentially better performance, as long as you stay away from 4K ultra settings where the 8GB VRAM becomes limiting. Here are some places to check, as deals are constantly changing.

The lowest price we're seeing right now is at least $100 more than the RTX 3060 desktops, but that's a reasonable premium, especially since you get some other worthwhile upgrades. The base PC would cost around $675 on its own, plus the OS and assembly add about $200, which means you're paying the equivalent of around $505 for an RTX 3060 Ti. If that were for a standalone GPU, it would be far and away the best deal around right now.

Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop: $1,379 at Amazon Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop: $1,379 at Amazon

This desktop includes an impressive set of hardware, including a Ryzen 5 5600X, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and an 80 Plus Gold 600W PSU. And of course, you also get an RTX 3060 Ti and lots of RGB lighting effects.

GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop Deals

As noted above, RTX 3060 laptop GPUs are a slightly different beast from their desktop counterparts. Clock speeds are lower, though in an interesting twist you get a fully enabled GA106 GPU with 3840 CUDA cores. However, the memory capacity gets slashed in half to just 6GB, which can prove limiting, and it uses slower, 14Gbps GDDR6 VRAM.

All told, performance tends to be around 10-15% lower than the desktop 3060 in games where you don't exceed the VRAM capacity. That might not seem too awesome, but also keep in mind that performance is substantially higher than the rather anemic RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptops.

The good news is that, while performance might be somewhat lower than a desktop 3060, prices on RTX 3060 laptops are really quite reasonable, with several starting at under less than a grand. Pay attention to the various specs, as a lot of these will ship with just 8GB RAM in pursuit of the lowest price possible, and you might end up with a previous generation CPU as well.

was $1,099, now $849 at Best Buy MSI GF65 Laptop: was $1,099, now $849 at Best Buy

This is easily the best deal on an RTX 3060 laptop right now. True, you get a 10th Gen i5-10500H and 8GB RAM, but you also get a 144Hz 1080p screen and it's about $200 less than the next closest option.