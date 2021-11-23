Best Black Friday Gaming Keyboard Deals 2021

Black Friday presents a great opportunity to save on peripherals for yourself and your family members. Even the best gaming keyboards are usually in a great price range to give them as a gift, and the best Black Friday deals make them even more affordable.

Most gaming keyboards worth their salt are mechanical, and while it's easy to underestimate how much using a mechanical keyboard can improve your typing experience, think of it as the difference between using a touchscreen and a membrane keyboard. The best mechanical keyboards have much greater feedback and satisfaction for each keystroke, and if you haven't tried one yet or still have family you need to convince, now's a great time to do so.

Many gaming keyboards also often come with extra buttons that you can program either to input specific keys or even entire strings of keys (called "macros"). Plus, don't forget the RGB lighting that most include, which lets you rock your gamer style and can even help you game in dark environments more easily. Some RGB lighting is even reactive to what happens in game, upping your immersion.

Don't underestimate how much a gaming keyboard can help with non-gaming tasks, either. If you grew up with a typewriter or an old terminal, prepare yourself for a similarly satisfying clunk on your keystokes.

Below, we're listing all the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals we can find. Stay tuned throughout the end of November to get your hands on a great new plank.

Specs to Look For: Black Friday Gaming Keyboard Deals

Size - Gaming keyboards come in a variety of sizes, from full-size (includes a numpad) to tenkeyless (does not include a tenkey) to 65% (no function row or tenkey) to 60% (no function row, tenkey or arrow keys). Take note of how much desk space you have and which buttons you need before shopping.

Switch - Gaming keyboards come with a wide variety of switches, often from either Cherry MX or Kailh but sometimes from smaller companies or even from the keyboard manufacturer itself. There's three major types of switches. Linear switches (ex: Cherry MX Red) are quieter and actuate faster because they go straight down. Clicky switches (ex: Cherry MX Blue) offer much more feedback and make a pleasant click noise when depressed. Tactile (ex: Cherry MX Brown) switches are like clicky but make no click noise. There are also unique switches such optical or electro-capacitive, plus membrane gaming keyboards (which usually aren't worth it, but occasionally surprise us).

Best Black Friday Gaming Keyboard Deals

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless: was $229, now $139 at Amazon Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless: was $229, now $139 at Amazon

Razer's BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless is among the most decked out keyboards Razer offers. This version is full-sized comes with Razer's own tactile green switches.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro: was $139, now $139 at Amazon Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro: was $139, now $139 at Amazon

If the Black Widow V3 appeals to you, but you don't want wireless, Razer has you covered with this deal. Comes with Razer's own tactile green switches.

Razer Tartarus V2 Gaming Keypad: was $79, now $49 at Amazon Razer Tartarus V2 Gaming Keypad: was $79, now $49 at Amazon

If you don't need a full keyboard but still want the keyboard and mouse experience, consider the Razer Tartarus V2, which comes with just the buttons you need for a one-handed gaming keyboard experience.

SteelSeries Apex Pro: was $199, now $163 at Amazon SteelSeries Apex Pro: was $199, now $163 at Amazon

This high-end SteelSeries keyboard uses analog "Hall Effect" switches that feel linear but let you manually adjust when they actuate. It also comes with a small OLED display that helps you adjust settings and can also show extra information in some games.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL: was $129, now $79 at Best Buy Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL: was $129, now $79 at Best Buy

Razer's Huntsman TE is a great way to get your hands on the company's optical switches and Chroma lighting without having to put up with a tenkey.

Razer Huntsman Mini: was $119, now $79 at Amazon Razer Huntsman Mini: was $119, now $79 at Amazon

This barebones Razer keyboard gives you clicky optical switches and Razer RGB style in a small, 60% format that ditches a tenkey, then function row and arrow keys.

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT: was $199, now $149 at Best Buy Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT: was $199, now $149 at Best Buy

This full-sized Corsair keyboard has media keys, macro keys, a volume wheel, a built-in wristrest and Cherry's MX Speed keys, which are its fastest linear switches.

Corsair K70 RGB MK. 2 Rapidfire: was $169, now $99 at Best Buy Corsair K70 RGB MK. 2 Rapidfire: was $169, now $99 at Best Buy

The Corsair K70 is similar to the K95, in that it also has media keys, a volume wheel, a tenkey, a wristrest and Cherry MX Speed switches. However, it does not have macro keys.

EVGA Z15 RGB: was $129, now $44 at Newegg EVGA Z15 RGB: was $129, now $44 at Newegg

This tenkeyless keyboard is as cheap as a membrane, but comes with per-key RGB lighting and hot swappable, speedy Kailh Silver switches.

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum: was $99, now $89 at Amazon Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum: was $99, now $89 at Amazon

This deal is small, but this keyboard has a lot of features. It has Logitech's in-house Romer-G switches and a divisive design, but also has a tenkey, media keys, a function row and macro buttons. It's also got a dock for your smartphone, which Logitech's software can use to show system data and extra information in some games.

EVGA Z20 RGB: was $174, now $64 at Amazon EVGA Z20 RGB: was $174, now $64 at Amazon

This EVGA keyboard is similar to the Z15, but has extra RGB lighting around the edges and optical switches in place of Kailh linear ones.

Logitech G Pro: Logitech G Pro: was $129, now $99 at Amazon

This is a tenkeyless Logitech board with a game mode (aka it turns off the Windows key), a settings button, a barebones design, the ability to map function keys as macros and Logitech's own tactile GX Blue switches.

Razer Huntsman Elite: was $199, now $129 at Best Buy Razer Huntsman Elite: was $199, now $129 at Best Buy

The Razer Huntsman Elite is your go-to if you want Razer's optical mechanical switches but also a full-sized keyboard. It has media keys, a volume wheel, all the features of a full-sized keyboard and an included wristrest.

Roccat Vulcan 122 AIMO: was $159, now $109 at Best Buy Roccat Vulcan 122 AIMO: was $159, now $109 at Best Buy

This is a very futuristic looking keyboard with per-key RGB, see-through keycaps, a volume knob, media keys and ROCCAT's own Titan switches.

Corsair K65 RGB: was $109, now $89 at Best Buy Corsair K65 RGB: was $109, now $89 at Best Buy

This is a 65% keyboard for Corsair fans, with a unique keycap design, RGB and Cherry MX Speed keycaps.

Razer Turret: was $249, now $199 at Amazon Razer Turret: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

The Razer turret is a unique wireless option that pairs a wireless tenkeyless keyboard with bespoke Razer mechanical switches, a detachable magnetic mousemat and a 16,000 DPI gaming mouse. The idea it to easily enable gaming from the couch.

Best Black Friday Productivity Keyboard Deals

While you can game on pretty much any keyboard, we're also keeping track of deals on keyboards made specifically with productivity in mind.

Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop Keyboard: was $89, now $49 at Amazon Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop Keyboard: was $89, now $49 at Amazon

This is a membrane keyboard, but its ergonomic shape should make for more comfortable office work. Plus, it's got an emoji button and an included barebones mouse.

Logitech G613 Lightspeed: was $129, now $70 at Amazon Logitech G613 Lightspeed: was $129, now $70 at Amazon

This is technically a gaming keyboard, but its plain style, wristrest, lack of RGB, wireless connectivity and plentiful media keys make it perfect for productivity, too. You do get macro keys, plus Logitech's own Romer-G switches.

