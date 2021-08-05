Microsoft Teases New Windows 11 Snipping Tool, Dark Mode for Word

Microsoft teased an updated Windows 11 Snipping Tool meant to make it easier to capture and edit screenshots of the operating system's new user interface (hat-tip to ComputerBase) as well as a long-overdue dark mode for Word on Twitter yesterday.
Windows Insider Program members should be able to experiment with the new Snipping Tool soon, Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay tweeted, but he didn't offer a specific time frame for the redesigned utility's expected debut.
Here is a first look at the new #Windows11 Snipping Tool. Coming to #WindowsInsiders soon! Great work from the team #pumped pic.twitter.com/pvlhKp1EiaAugust 4, 2021
The new utility appears to combine some of the features available in Windows 10's built-in Snipping Tool and the Snip & Sketch app found in the Microsoft Store, which should make it simpler for the average Windows 11 user to take better screenshots.
Speaking of screenshots: Microsoft also teased a new dark mode coming to Microsoft Word from its official Twitter account, and the social media manager responsible for that tweet was even less verbose than Panay was in his teaser:
Microsoft Word Dark Mode. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/gpzmiT60Q7August 4, 2021
Responses to that tweet varied. Some folks pointed out how to enable dark mode in certain apps using various workarounds. Others asked for Microsoft to enable dark mode in Task Manager, Device Manager, and other default Windows apps.
And of course GitHub called out its parent company's lackluster dark mode reveal by re-sharing the grandiose video it used to announce its own shift in color scheme:
Call that a dark mode reveal? Don’t like to star our own repo, but this is how you should excelhttps://t.co/bx5SxZwlglAugust 4, 2021
Microsoft started testing Word's new dark mode in February; now it seems it's almost ready to see the light of day. Or, well, you know what we mean. Hopefully the company doesn't wait until Windows 11's release to take pity on Word users' eyes.
It's been preinstalled on every windows 10 machine I've used lately.
I don't think Microsoft's B-team has fully figured out that Windows 8 isn't reviled because their "Metro" design had too much color and readability. It was because all the giant icons were a huge waste of space for a desktop environment, often made it harder to figure out what was going on, and didn't actually do much to improve the tablet experience.
They think it makes windows easier to learn for new users, but the interface is increasingly impenetrable to anybody who hasn't spent the last decade or two memorizing the meaning of these icons. it's not streamlined, they're just replacing critical information with hieroglyphics.
Like, how is a kid supposed to figure out how to save a file when the menu has been entirely removed and replaced with an icon of an unlabled floppy disk? They don't know what a floppy disk is.
I don't think it's any surprise that the more Microsoft pushes this design, the more users they lose to Crome OS. If Microsoft keeps copying the competition's drawbacks without understanding Google's advantages, then why pay the Windows premium?
And then THIS wondrous carrot is dangled!!!
:)
The more I learn of the changes in Win 11, the less incentive I feel to move from Win 10 Pro. It works very well for me as it is, if I wanted a tablet interface I'd buy a tablet (and at this rate, not with Win 11).
Besides, a dark mode hinders reading speed and comprehension.