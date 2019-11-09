MonsterLabo's 'The Heart' is a Monstrous 7-Pound Passive CPU & GPU Cooler

MonsterLabo is a four-person team that began designing a case and cooling system called “The First” back in February 2018. As spotted by FanlessTech, the startup is now also selling the passive “The Heart” cooler that’s otherwise built into “The First” as a standalone cooler. As wicked as it is, it won’t be a piece of cake to install it in your system for one simple reason: The cooler measures almost a foot tall and weighs almost 7 pounds.
To be precise, it weighs in at 6.6 lbs and has a footprint of 200 by 185 mm. The cooler towers 265 mm tall, making it the world’s largest CPU cooler to fit in a consumer PC. However, not only is it a CPU cooler, it is also a GPU cooler. The unit crawls around the entire graphics card with heatpipes to cool the GPU.
As expected for such a design, installation won’t be possible in most cases (pun not intended). Compatibility with GPUs is also bound to be quite limited, relying on coincidentally having the GPU located on the graphics card exactly where the contact surface is. Sadly, MonsterLabo doesn’t give any information about compatibility, nor about the unit’s thermal dissipation power. It does specify the cooling power for The First, which is rated at a max 100W CPU load and a 120W GPU. Adding a 500-RPM 140mm fan would bump those numbers to 140 W and 160 W, respectively. We reckon the numbers would be similar if you used the cooler in another case.
The Heart is available in black and white, and costs €180 euros, which translates to about $200 USD. The real catch here is that you really have to be aware of what you’re getting into if you want one of these.
Because we can.
Doesn't make it a good idea, but there it is.
A music production or recording studio that requires a 100% silent build would make use of this. Those workstations rarely overclock because they need maximum stability, which makes this cooler's TDP good enough to run a decent music production rig. I run a small home studio and noise is a very important issue for me. I recently went full SSD for all my sound libraries for that reason. If this can cool my 2700x then I would gladly consider this option.
They'd put the workstation horsepower in another room, isolated and soundproofed.
No, they'd make use of THIS, that is actually WORTH spending money on and does come with any of the complications or configuration nonsense that comes from the heart. Pun intended.
https://www.amazon.com/Silverstone-Heligon-LGA1155-LGA1156-HE02/dp/B009K1PZYG/?tag=akshatblog198-20
Or this:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14486/noctua-shows-off-concept-fanless-cpu-cooler-up-to-120w-of-cooling-performance
You're comparing products with totally different functions. These do not cool GPUs. Also, the TDP on the first one is lower when fanless.
That is the ideal solution, but building and soundproofing a separate room, then managing your cables through a wall, seems like a lot more of a hassle than planning a build with this passive cooler. Besides, you can't always have your computer in a separate room. In my situation, my apartment studio has no other room close, and my lease doesn't allow me to build an extra wall or something. My closet is already soundproofed and used as a recording booth, so I can't have noise in there either.
I posted this cooler on my music production forum, and there are already producers interested in it.
Hello,
I'm not sure there is a lot more hassle routing your cables through then wall than building a machine around THIS particular cooler and if your peoples are into the silent computing you'll rather skip this one.
There are better solutions, handling more power and with smaller footprints (which also makes them excellent living room machines). For the 'time is money' guys there on the shelf solutions like the AirTop 3 (https://fit-iot.com/web/products/airtop3/airtop3-specifications/ ) and for the DIY guys there is Streacom DB4 Fanless chassis (https://streacom.com/products/db4-fanless-chassis) which could be upgraded with the Streacom's LH4 heatpipes and DB4 GPU kit to reach up to 110 W CPU + 75 W GPU. This build is easier than MonsterLabo's one (take any mini ITX mobo and any Nvidia single bracket under 20 cm length graphic card and your are good to go). Streacom is even kind enough to provide you a 3D STP format file for their acrylic top so you could mill your own copper/aluminium top to push that power enveloppe even further.
I'm into the silent computing for long years now and these are some of the cheaper and easier options I've found so far. I already have a Streacom DB4 gaming machine and I won't hesitate to go again with DB4.
Cheers
Well, there are always people interested in horrible products, so that isn't surprising. Anybody that was to buy this BECAUSE it is a dual purpose cooler, is foolish in the extreme. From any viewpoint or camp, there are better options. Besides which, most people doing high end audio work don't particularly need an incredibly capable graphics card so there are likely already passive workstation cards available for anybody doing production work in a music studio that would make this useless or at least unwise. But hey, there are a lot of people out there that bought wheel spinners, pet rocks and magic 8-balls, so I have no doubt there will be somebody willing to give their cash away on one of these as well.
I just can't get behind a product that it outperformed by other products half it's size that don't require you to use specific hardware in order to be useful.