MOSFETs and Chill With EKWB's EK-Quantum Momentum VRM Bridge

EKWB today finally extended its Quantum Momentum VRM Bridge to AMD-powered ASUS Crosshair Formula VIII motherboards. Previously only available for Intel systems built around the ROG Maximus XII Formula, the EKWB VRM Bridge essentially functions as a distribution plate, connecting your EK-Quantum Velocity CPU waterblock to the ASUS Crosshair Formula VIII's built-in CrossChill EK III VRM cooler.

Built out of a 2 mm-thick stainless steel base plate, the top cover is CNC-milled out of a single piece of high-grade cast acrylic - meaning that there are no joints or particularly sensitive stress points, guaranteeing both performance and peace of mind. The process of converting your CPU + VRM cooling to a monoblock of sorts is made easy by a patent-pending mounting system that requires users to align four push-in barb fittings. A single screw is present to fix the acrylic top cover to the base plate. According to EKWB, installation should take but a few minutes.

The Quantum Momentum VRM bridge thus simplifies watercooling setups, which no longer require dedicated hoses for the VRM section. And if you don't currently use a watercooling solution on your system's VRM, EK promises that the addition of the bridge will allow for a reduction of "up to" 29.3C in operating temperatures compared to traditional passive air cooling, thus improving its longevity and overall case temperatures. RGB capability is also present, configurable via ASUS' own AuraSync.

The EK-Quantum Momentum VRM Bridge is now available for preorder directly from EK for €92.93 ($110.30 USD after conversion), with expected delivery around mid-July.