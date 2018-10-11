Trending

MSI Details Four Nvidia RTX 2070 Graphics Cards

Source: MSI

Nvidia revealed its current-gen GeForce RTX graphics cards in August. The RTX 2080 debuted in September, the RTX 2080 Ti was pushed to October after several delays, and the RTX 2070 was set for an October 17 release date. Manufacturers quickly announced their RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti cards, but many third-party 2070 cards have stayed under wraps. Now MSI has revealed its initial RTX 2070 lineup: the Gaming Z, Duke 8G OC, Armor 8G OC, and Aero.

All of MSI's cards have similar clock speeds, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and connectivity options (three DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one USB Type-C). The differences are largely found in their cooling, with the Gaming Z being the only card in the series equipped with the company's TORX Fan 3.0, and the Aero featuring a dedicated cooling system that expels heat out the back and into the system. Unsurprisingly, this card also gets the highest out-of-the-box top clock speed.

MSI equipped the Gaming Z with RGB lighting around the fans, too, for those who want to make sure everything in their system glows. The Duke 8G OC is left to differentiate itself by having three fans instead of two, while the Armor 8G OC seems like a step down from the Gaming Z with older TORX Fan 2.0 cooling and RGB lighting that's limited to the MSI dragon logo. The Aero, meanwhile, seems destined for more compact systems.

Of course, all of the cards boast the new Turing architecture as well as support for real-time ray tracing. (Learn more about Turing in our examination of the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti.) They're also compatible with MSI Afterburner, the company's overclocking tool, and the Gaming Z and Armor 8G OC cards both support the Mystic Light Sync utility that syncs your RGB component lights to the rest of your system.

MSI said its RTX 2070 lineup would start to debut on November 17, though the company noted that "model availability will vary per region." So eager consumers might have to wait for their preferred card to reach their location. The company didn't offer pricing information about the cards. Asus revealed its own lineup of RTX 2070 cards in September, and you can find various RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti cards in our round-up.

If you're interested in the detailed specs of these cards, you can peruse them below.

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming ZMSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke 8G OCMSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor 8G OCMSI GeForce RTX 2070 Aero
GPU (Codename)TU106 (Turing)TU106 (Turing)TU106 (Turing)TU106 (Turing)
Shader Units2,304 CUDA Cores2,304 CUDA Cores2,304 CUDA Cores2,304 CUDA Cores
Base & Boost Clocks1,410MHz / 1,830MHz1,410MHz / 1,755MHz1,410MHz / 1,740MHz1,410MHz / 1,620MHz
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
Fans2 x TORX Fan 3.03 x TORX Fan 2.0 w/ Double Ball Bearings2 x TORX Fan 2.01
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b, (1) USB Type-C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b, (1) USB Type-C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b, (1) USB Type-C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b, (1) USB Type-C
Power Connectors8-pin + 6-pin8-pin + 6-pin8-pin + 6-pin8-pin + 6-pin
Dimensions (LxHxD)307 x 155 x 50mm314 x 116 x 40mm309 x 155 x 50mm268 x 114 x 41mm
Weight1,485g1,024g1,177g880g
WarrantyUndisclosedUndisclosedUndisclosedUndisclosed
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • keith12 11 October 2018 18:31
    Presumably for the Aero, you mean it exhausts the heat 'out' of the system, as opposed to 'into' the system!?
  • Arkane-BLUE 12 October 2018 12:10
    The Aero uses a blower styled cooler; so yes, it expels heat out the back of the system. Double & triple fan coolers expel heat into the system, letting your airflow setup take care of the rest. It's not hard to follow.
  • TMTOWTSAC 12 October 2018 13:46
    Uh, it's a little hard to follow, given that this is what the article actually says:

    The differences are largely found in their cooling, with the Gaming Z being the only card in the series equipped with the company's TORX Fan 3.0, and the Aero featuring a dedicated cooling system that expels heat out the back and into the system. Unsurprisingly, this card also gets the highest out-of-the-box top clock speed.

    And it also makes it seem like the higher clocks are referencing the Aero, rather than the Gaming Z.
  • Ninjawithagun 12 October 2018 20:07
    The 2070 will perform on par with the 1080, so in the end very few ppl will upgrade. No game currently takes advantage of real-time ray tracing and the new DLSS antialiasing. By the time these features become mainstream, the 2100 series will have been released.
  • hannibal 14 October 2018 19:28
    It seems that these Are 650€ in Europe.
