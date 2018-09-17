Asus Presents GeForce RTX 2070 Graphics Card Lineup

Asus has unveiled its entire lineup of GeForce RTX 2070 graphics cards powered by Nvidia's latest Turing architecture. Asus's seven renditions of the GeForce RTX 2070 hail from the brand's world-renown Republic of Gamer (ROG), Turbo, and Dual graphics card product lines.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070

ZsWy3kmTSMtcuTbn_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

WHY927A7Co3d5Mac_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

bTt5IKnAcsjf0Nel_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

lWPLABFxQ6LJ3zBZ_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

ZoP4TeuNTu2BxbmL_setting_000_1_90_end_1000 ZsWy3kmTSMtcuTbn_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

WHY927A7Co3d5Mac_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

bTt5IKnAcsjf0Nel_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

lWPLABFxQ6LJ3zBZ_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

ZoP4TeuNTu2BxbmL_setting_000_1_90_end_1000

Based on the TU106 silicon, the GeForce RTX 2070 features 2304 CUDA cores, 288 Tensor cores, 36 RT cores, and 8GB of high-performance GDDR6 memory running at 14Gbps across a 256-bit memory interface.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070, manufactured under Asus's proprietary Auto-Extreme technology, is 30.5cm long and features a 2.5-slot design. The graphics card utilizes the brand's popular DirectCU III cooling solution. The cooler relies on three patented Wing-blade fans with 0dB technology, which keeps the fans off until the GPU temperature surpasses 55 Celsius. The usual set of features include a heat spreader manufactured using the company's MaxContact technology, a backplate and metal brace for added structural support, RGB lighting, dual BIOS support, and two four-pin fan headers.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 comes with two HDMI 2.0b ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a USB Type-C port. The graphics card draws power from the 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 is available in three models: