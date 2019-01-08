MSI Releases BIOS Updates For New Intel 9th Gen 'KF' CPUs

(Image credit: MSI)

Today, MSI launched BIOS updates for its Z390, Z370, H370, B360, B365, and H310 motherboards to house seven new 9th-generation Intel Core processors that were announced in Intel's post-keynote press release. The list of newly supported processors includes the Intel Core i9-9900KF, Core i7-9700KF, Core i5-9600KF, Core i5-9400, Core i5-9400F, Core i3-9350KF, and Core i3-8100F.

As previously reported, processors with the "F" suffix are similar to their counterparts with the exception that the Intel UHD Graphics 630 (GT2) iGPU is disabled. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that the new chips are still based around Intel's Coffee Lake microarchitecture and produced under the 14nm node.

MSI 300-series motherboard owners interested in picking up one of the aformentioned processors should update to the latest BIOS revision to ensure a problem-free upgrade process.

MSI Z390 Motherboards

Motherboard BIOS Version MPG Z390I Gaming Edge AC E7C04IMS.100 MAG Z390M Mortar E7C00IMS.100 Z390-A Pro E7898AMS.100 MPG Z390 Gaming Plus E7851IMS.110 MPG Z390M Gaming Edge AC E7BS0IMS.100 Z390I Corsair E7821IMS.100 MAG Z390 Tomahawk E7818IMS.100 MPG Z390 Gaming Edge AC E7B17IMS.A00 MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon AC E7817IMS.100 MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon E7817IMS.100 MEG Z390 Ace E7812IMS.100 MEG Z390 Godlike E7810IMS.100

MSI Z370 Motherboards

Motherboard BIOS Version Z370 Gaming Plus E7B61IMS.100 Z370 Gaming M5 E7B58IMS.100 Z370M Mortar E7B54IMS.100 Z370 PC Pro E7B49IMS.100 Z370-OC Pro E7B48IMS.300 Z370-A Pro E7B48IMS.200 Z370 Tomahawk E7B47IMS.100 Z370 Krait Gaming E7B46IMS.100 Z370 SLI Plus E7B46IMS.A00 Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC E7B45IMS.A00 Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon E7B45IMS.A00 Z370 Gaming Pro AC E7B44IMS.100 Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon AC E7B43IMS.100 Z370 Godlike Gaming E7A98IMS.A00

MSI H370 Motherboards

Motherboard BIOS Version H370M Bazooka E7B24IMS.100 H370 Gaming Plus E7B22IMS.110 H370 Gaming Pro Carbon E7B16IMS.110

MSI B360 Motherboards

Motherboard BIOS Version B360M Pro-VH E7B53IMS.110 B360M Pro-VD E7B53IMS.110 B360M Wind E7B53IMS.110 B360M Fire E7B53IMS.110 B360M ICAFE E7B53IMS.110 B360-F Pro E7B25IMS.100 B360-F E7B25IMS.100 B360I Gaming Pro AC E7B31IMS.100 B360M Bazooka E7B24IMS.200 B360M Pro-VDH E7B24IMS.A00 B360M Mortar E7B23IMS.100 B360M Mortar Titanium E7B23IMS.A00 B360M Bazooka Plus E7B23IMS.H00 B360M Mortar Ilya Muromets E7B23IMS.200 B360 Gaming Plus E7B22IMS.210 B360-A Pro E7B22IMS.210 B360 Gaming Arctic E7B22IMS.210 B360M Gaming Plus E7B19IMS.100 B360 Gaming Pro Carbon E7B16IMS.200

MSI H310 Motherboards