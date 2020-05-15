MSI Joins AIO Market with MAG CoreLiquid Water Coolers

MSI already has its hands in graphics cards, motherboards, laptops, desktops and peripherals, but it looks like that's not enough for the vendor. Its latest experiment is the MAG CoreLiquid series, which is MSI's go at liquid cooling. After showing off the MAG CoreLiquid 240RH and 360RH at CES 2020 in January, MSI today announced the coolers alongside the 360R and 240R variants.

Getting around Asetek's patents, MSI implemented a creative solution here: The coolers' water pumps are implemented into the radiator. According to MSI, this reduces vibrations and increases the products' life expectancy.

This design makes the water block itself a little simpler, though MSI hasn't skimped on aggressive design elements. What we do like to see is that the logo on top can be rotated 270 degrees to match your system's orientation. This means you can mount the water block with tubing coming out at your ideal location, rather than where the tubes happen to turn out when orienting the block's logo correctly.

The fans on the coolers spin at between 500 and 2,000 RPM, pushing up to 78 CFM. The 240 and 360 designations in the names refer to the radiator sizes for carrying either two or three 120mm fans; however, MSI hasn't clarified the differences between the R and RH versions of the coolers.

The loops are compatible with all modern CPU sockets. MSI hasn't announced pricing for the MAG CoreLiquid series yet.