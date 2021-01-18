Novachips Announces 8TB Military-Grade SSDs

Flash storage maker, Novachips has just upgraded its NVS3800 storage controller to FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification, allowing Novachips to sell its NVS3800 hardware to government agencies and other corporations who take security very seriously.

(Image credit: Novachips)

The FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification was developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology for military and governmental agencies that require devices to meet a certain level of security. Basically, if you want any luck selling your hardware to the government, you need some kind of certification like this.

Fortunately for Novachips, the company was able to implement the additional encryption requirements without adding additional hardware like TPM modules into the controller. Instead, Novachips uses a hardware-based AES-256 XTS encryption system. This should help cut down additional hardware costs.

Novachip's upgraded AES-256 XTS equipped controller will be coming to 8TB SATA and NVMe SSD products in the near future.