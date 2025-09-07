New report blames Phison's pre-release firmware for SSD failures — not Microsoft’s August patch for Windows

Latest findings suggest consumer SSDs with official firmware are unaffected.

Phison&#039;s PS5028-E28 SSD controller
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The curious case of failing SSDs, following Microsoft’s August security patch for Windows, has once again taken an unexpected turn. According to the Chinese Facebook group PCDIY!, the root cause of the issue stems from pre-release engineering firmware on certain SSDs, which may have been triggered by the Windows 11 updates.

In a Facebook post, group admin Rose Lee said that the issue has been identified and additionally verified by Phison engineers, thereby giving credibility to the claims. Lee explains that testing done by PCDIY! revealed the SSD crashes tied to the Windows 11 update were occurring on drives running pre-release engineering firmware, not the final production version.

Last month, it was reported that Microsoft’s August Windows 11 update was causing peculiar SSD failures. Users claimed that their drives were disappearing after heavy file transfers, with some systems unable to recover even after a reboot. In response, Phison issued a statement after conducting over 4,500 hours of testing, claiming it was unable to reproduce the reported failures. The company suggested that thermal issues could be a contributing factor and even recommended that users employ heatsinks to avoid overheating during heavy workloads.

Having said that, the back-and-forth between user reports, lab testing by Phison, and Microsoft’s denials highlights how complicated it can be to pinpoint the source of storage failures, particularly when firmware, hardware, and operating system updates overlap.

