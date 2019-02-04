Nvidia Claims Higher RTX Frame Rates With DLSS Using 3DMark Port Royal Benchmarks

(Image credit: Nvidia)

3DMark today updated its Port Royal benchmark, which is used to quantify performance in ray tracing-enabled graphics cards, with support for Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech.

Nvidia commemorated the occasion with a new GeForce Game Ready driver made to offer “optimum performance” in Port Royal. The GeForce Game Ready 418.81 WHQL driver also introduces support for the RTX-equipped laptops that are starting to debut.

But the focus is very much on how Port Royal highlights the performance of RTX graphics cards. Nvidia published a separate blog post today, comparing the benchmark results for various RTX cards at 1440p with DLSS enabled or disabled, showing frame rate increases of over 10 frames per second in some cases and indicating that each of the company’s RTX graphics cards benefit from DLSS.

Album credit: Nvidia

The gains vary from card to card. Nvidia reported the slightest performance gains with the RTX 2080 Ti and the highest gains with the RTX 2060. The smallest gain was around 40 percent, and the highest was 50 percent. We haven’t verified these results for ourselves, though, so we can’t speak to their veracity.

Nor can we speak directly to Nvidia’s claims that “anti-aliasing is improved, detail is sharper and game elements seen through transparent surfaces are vastly improved” when Port Royal is run with DLSS enabled.

Nvidia has published comparison images of Port Royal running with DLSS enabled and disabled on its website. It’s explained the steps you’ll need to take to run the benchmark yourself too, if you shelled out for an RTX graphics card and want quantifiable proof that you’re actually getting better graphics.