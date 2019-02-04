Nvidia Claims Higher RTX Frame Rates With DLSS Using 3DMark Port Royal Benchmarks

3DMark today updated its Port Royal benchmark, which is used to quantify performance in ray tracing-enabled graphics cards, with support for Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech.
Nvidia commemorated the occasion with a new GeForce Game Ready driver made to offer “optimum performance” in Port Royal. The GeForce Game Ready 418.81 WHQL driver also introduces support for the RTX-equipped laptops that are starting to debut.
But the focus is very much on how Port Royal highlights the performance of RTX graphics cards. Nvidia published a separate blog post today, comparing the benchmark results for various RTX cards at 1440p with DLSS enabled or disabled, showing frame rate increases of over 10 frames per second in some cases and indicating that each of the company’s RTX graphics cards benefit from DLSS.
Album credit: Nvidia
The gains vary from card to card. Nvidia reported the slightest performance gains with the RTX 2080 Ti and the highest gains with the RTX 2060. The smallest gain was around 40 percent, and the highest was 50 percent. We haven’t verified these results for ourselves, though, so we can’t speak to their veracity.
Nor can we speak directly to Nvidia’s claims that “anti-aliasing is improved, detail is sharper and game elements seen through transparent surfaces are vastly improved” when Port Royal is run with DLSS enabled.
Nvidia has published comparison images of Port Royal running with DLSS enabled and disabled on its website. It’s explained the steps you’ll need to take to run the benchmark yourself too, if you shelled out for an RTX graphics card and want quantifiable proof that you’re actually getting better graphics.
Never... because by the time Devs figure out how to use it Nvidia will have mothballed DLSS for whatever next year's anti-aliasing gimmick is. Just like every other "new/better/faster" proprietary AA acronym Nvidia has marketed with every new graphics card line in recent memory.
I really wish nVidia would stop labeling their AA method based on the target upscale, and base it on the native resolution like everyone else.
I do want to point out that it is still a wasteful technology. The DLSS technology required die space on the GPU and extra cost in the data center. Much better would have been to invest that money in enlarging the game performance. The RTX 2060 with the large die could equal the 2080 ti in game performance if the 2080 ti was solely devoted to traditional raster performance. The die size ballooned and is inefficient with RTX.
2080 Ti performance (clock speed increases of at least 20 percent) at 7nm with only 282 mm2. Without the wasteful RT and DLSS technology added to the die...
Vega 7 is 331mm2, so the 2080 ti equivalent 1080 ti at 7nm would be much cheaper to make than Vega 7, and much faster. We all know nVidia is trying to push their own tech instead of giving us what we want...
The problem with adding the custom cores to the GPU is, all of your development work for those cores gets thrown away as soon as they get left out of the GPU, unless of course your code can also run on the general compute cores, which then brings the custom cores benefit into question.
So, how long is NVIDIA going to require consumers to pay for cores they may never get full use of? Replacing those Tensor cores with the general purpose cores would work for every single game. Will we see Tensor cores on all new GPUs from NVIDIA going forward, or are they segmenting their own market?