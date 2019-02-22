Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver for GTX 1660 Ti, Anthem

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)



Nvidia today released a new GeForce Game Ready driver to accommodate the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and EA game Anthem, both of which hit the market today.

The GTX 1660 Ti is essentially a Turing product without the Tensor cores (used for inferencing in games) and RT cores (used to offer real-time ray tracing support) found in the company's RTX lineup. Nvidia is positioning the GTX 1660 Ti as a replacement for the GTX 1060 6GB that's meant primarily for 1080p gaming in modern titles.

In addition to getting the GTX 1660 Ti up and running, the GeForce Game Ready 419.17 WHQL driver also improves support for Anthem, a cooperative online shooter that lets up to four players team up to explore the game's world. (And in the process level up the "exosuits" each character wears to get new abilities, increase stats and more.) The game is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Nvidia's also using Anthem's launch to try to help shore up sales of its RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. The company's partners are offering a variety of bundles that include a copy of Anthem or Battlefield V with the purchase of specific graphics cards. That way both Nvidia and EA can benefit from Anthem launch hype.

The GeForce Game Ready 419.17 WHQL drivers are available now via the GeForce Experience software and the GeForce website.

