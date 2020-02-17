Trending

Nvidia Officially Confirms GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Card

By

And it's giving away 77 of them.

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition
(Image credit: Nvidia)

That didn't take long. Nvidia today confirmed that it made a limited GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card in partnership with CD Projekt Red to celebrate the upcoming release of the titular open-world RPG later this year.

CD Projekt Red and Nvidia teased a Cyberpunk 2077 graphics card on Twitter over the weekend. Fans speculated about the possibility of a themed RTX 2070 or RTX 2070 Super, for obvious reasons, but Nvidia decided to go with an RTX 2080 Ti instead.

Nvidia said in today's announcement that "fewer than 200 units" of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition were produced. It's giving away 77 of them (fittingly enough) as part of another #RTXOn Sweepstakes being held on multiple platforms.

The company said people can participate in the giveaway by doing the following:

  • Head to our GeForce TwitterInstagram or Facebook pages, and retweet, like or comment on our #RTXOn sweepstakes posts
  • Reply to the post you chose by following the prompt and saying something positive about a fellow gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply
  • Be on the lookout for additional similar posts.  Enter the same way, and as often as you like.

The sweepstakes runs until February 28. (Nvidia shared the terms and conditions on its site.) Aside from buying the card from a reseller, this is the only way to obtain this GPU, which Nvidia said "will not be sold publicly or made available for review."

People who don't win a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition for themselves should be able to take at least some comfort in knowing that it has identical specs to the RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition, though, so its appeal is purely cosmetic.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Giroro 17 February 2020 18:02
    I wish I could enter the sweepstakes without signing up for those social media networks. There should be some kind of "no purchase necessary to win" option for those of us who find the ToS and privacy policies of those 3rd party companies unfavorable.
    Reply
  • thisisaname 18 February 2020 11:48
    I 100% agree.
    Reply
  • redgarl 18 February 2020 13:31
    Another Nvidia PR stunt aimed for propaganda. It was funny to see those fanboy fantasize over a potential Ampere or SUPER TI GPU... nah, just a 2080 TI with Cyberpunk stickers!
    Reply
  • Jake Hall 18 February 2020 15:17
    I'm 32 years old and I've never met or heard of anyone winning a sweepstakes of any kind, ever.
    Reply
  • Karl_in_Chicago 18 February 2020 17:59
    Giroro said:
    I wish I could enter the sweepstakes without signing up for those social media networks. There should be some kind of "no purchase necessary to win" option for those of us who find the ToS and privacy policies of those 3rd party companies unfavorable.
    But . . . no purchase is necessary to win.
    Reply
  • bigdragon 18 February 2020 18:26
    Giroro said:
    I wish I could enter the sweepstakes without signing up for those social media networks. There should be some kind of "no purchase necessary to win" option for those of us who find the ToS and privacy policies of those 3rd party companies unfavorable.
    I don't mind liking or commenting on their promotion. However, requiring a retweet or whatever the Facebook equivalent is goes too far. I'm not spamming my followers with Nvidia's marketing for such a fractionally tiny percentage chance at winning a GPU. I also tend to unfollow or mute people who post this type of marketing spam in their timelines.
    Reply
  • Giroro 19 February 2020 00:15
    Jake Hall said:
    I'm 32 years old and I've never met or heard of anyone winning a sweepstakes of any kind, ever.
    I won a NASCAR trip from pepsi once. The irony is I only entered because the "summer of fun" sweepstakes marketing didn't actually say what the prizes were, and I was trying to find out.
    Actually come to think of it I won my GTX 1080 from MSI though Tom's. ..
    I must be pretty lucky sometimes
    Reply
  • mdd1963 19 February 2020 00:57
    So it's a 2080Ti ...painted yellow....

    This 'must have' feature might make it worth perhaps 50 cents more to me, personally....
    Reply
  • Jake Hall 20 February 2020 18:17
    Giroro said:
    I won a NASCAR trip from pepsi once. The irony is I only entered because the "summer of fun" sweepstakes marketing didn't actually say what the prizes were, and I was trying to find out.
    Actually come to think of it I won my GTX 1080 from MSI though Tom's. ..
    I must be pretty lucky sometimes
    Dang! I guess you are. I just think it's a gimmick, most of the time. Look at McDonald's monopoly game and publishers' clearing house.
    Reply
  • Giroro 20 February 2020 19:00
    Jake Hall said:
    Dang! I guess you are. I just think it's a gimmick, most of the time. Look at McDonald's monopoly game and publishers' clearing house.
    Oh yeah, the McDonald's one was a joke... I mean I beleive that was intended to be legitimate, but ultimately every single "Board Walk" grand prize sticker from every iteration of the game somehow found it's way into the hands of the friends and family of employees at the factory where the game tokens were printed.
    Reply