Nvidia Teases Limited Edition GeForce RTX 20 Series GPU For Cyberpunk 2077

Nvidia GeForce Graphics Card (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia is seemingly making a graphics card to match Cyberpunk 2077.

The game’s official Twitter account asked Nvidia if the chipmaker would consider making a limited edition graphics card to commemorate the game. Nvidia responded with an interesting image of a mysterious GeForce gaming graphics card while asking its fans to stay tuned.

Nvidia has blurred the image on purpose, but you can still easily make out the Founders Edition cooler. The shroud appears to feature a yellow trim, which is the color that CD Projekt Red is predominantly utilizing for all the Cyberpunk 2077 marketing materials.

The usage of the latest Founders Edition cooler also suggests that the graphics card is most likely based on the GeForce RTX 20 series or the RTX 20 Super series. It remains to be seen which model, Nvidia will go with.

A couple of Twitter users are dwelling on the possibility that Nvidia could market the graphics card as the GeForce RTX 2077, in honor of the game. However, if that's the case, odds are that the graphics card would be built around the GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2070 Super to maintain the cohesiveness with the nomenclature. We imagine Nvidia will probably strike a deal with CD Projekt Red to bundle Cyberpunk 2077 with the graphics card.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to launch in April, however, CD Projekt Red has pushed the release date all the way to September. Therefore, we won't see Nvidia's Cyberpunk 2077-inspired graphics card until then unless the chipmaker releases it before the game is out.