Nvidia Shares RTX 2080 Test Results: 35 - 125% Faster Than GTX 1080

Two days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduced GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, and 2070 with a deafening emphasis on real-time ray tracing, the company fed Tom's Hardware early performance data showing GeForce RTX 2080 outperforming GeForce GTX 1080 by anywhere from ~35 percent to ~125 percent at 3840x2160, depending on the workload. Its comparison necessitates a bit of analysis, though.
Right out of the gate, we see that six of the 10 tested games include results with Deep Learning Super-Sampling enabled. DLSS is a technology under the RTX umbrella requiring developer support. It purportedly improves image quality through a neural network trained by 64 jittered samples of a very high-quality ground truth image. This capability is accelerated by the Turing architecture’s tensor cores and not yet available to the general public (although Tom’s Hardware had the opportunity to experience DLSS, and it was quite compelling in the Epic Infiltrator demo Nvidia had on display).
The only way for performance to increase using DLSS is if Nvidia’s baseline was established with some form of anti-aliasing applied at 3840x2160. By turning AA off and using DLSS instead, the company achieves similar image quality, but benefits greatly from hardware acceleration to improve performance. Thus, in those six games, Nvidia demonstrates one big boost over Pascal from undisclosed Turing architectural enhancements, and a second speed-up from turning AA off and DLSS on. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, for instance, appears to get a ~35 percent boost from Turing's tweaks, plus another ~50 percent after switching from AA to DLSS.
In the other four games, improvements to the Turing architecture are wholly responsible for gains ranging between ~40 percent and ~60 percent. Without question, those are hand-picked results. We’re not expecting to average 50%-higher frame rates across our benchmark suite. However, enthusiasts who previously speculated that Turing wouldn’t be much faster than Pascal due to its relatively lower CUDA core count weren’t taking underlying architecture into account. There’s more going on under the hood than the specification sheet suggests.
A second slide calls out explicit performance data in a number of games at 4K HDR, indicating that those titles will average more than 60 FPS under GeForce RTX 2080.
Nvidia doesn’t list the detail settings used for each game. However, we’ve already run a handful of these titles for our upcoming reviews, and can say that these numbers would represent a gain over even GeForce GTX 1080 Ti if the company used similar quality presets.
Of course, we’ll have to wait for final hardware, retail drivers, and our own controlled environment before drawing any concrete conclusions. But Nvidia’s own benchmarks at least suggest that Turing-based cards improve on their predecessors in a big way, even in existing rasterized games.
Nvidia is always going to target the largest consumer market first, hence Ray Tracing taking full priority.
I'm not saying I like this decision one bit, but Nvidia is a company and companies do what gives them the best $$$ for their work.
I wish Nvidia would of launched Volta AND Turing, have Turing be the premium GPU for those consumers who want to get into Ray Tracing fast, then have Volta be the standard card that specifically replaces pascal.
Dude, the haters are always gonna hate. It wouldn't matter if Nvidia released a card that could could produce hard light holograms, turn lead into gold, cure cancer and bring about an end to world hunger and poverty.
I also think that people whom think they need over 100FPS to enjoy a game are morons. … if I read one more forum post of "Help I can't get 500FPS in CS:GO"...
Guys. Let us wait for the real reviews and bench marks. Ray Tracing may be too slow to turn on right now. But all these effect upgrades start as too slow, like HairFX and even Anti-aliasing.
Ray Tracing is a holy grail of rendering as it is what all the Animated Movies ever made are using. It is good that they are pushing it, even if it will take a few generations of hardware to be broadly useable.
The "average/casual" gamer isn't out there spending $800 on a graphics card.
The "largest consumer market" is the 85% of gamers who spend less than $300, and Nvidia has not announced any plans whatsoever to bring ray tracing to that market segment. Even if they do, the performance hit on the lower end hardware will be so dire that most games will become totally unplayable, regardless.
Of course, I would argue that Nvidia doesn't care about ray tracing or AI in the high-end gaming segment either. They are just trying to figure out a sales pitch to convince gamers to pay a markup for the enterprise features left over in these factory-reject quadro chips.
The Geforce RTX series has ray tracing because Disney/pixar/Autodesk/Adobe (Nvidia even uses those logos in their marketing) are willing to pay 5 figures for a fully featured Turing card. The AI features are similarly there for Google, Amazon, and auto makers.
Gamers are just being served leftovers that are being re-purposed as a marketing gimmick. This isn't a big deal in itself, that's what they always do... but I don't think Nvidia actually has much motivation to ensure it catches on with developers, or even to fully flesh out drivers to ensure that the tech can be used effectively in games.
There's a good chance that Nvidia will drop ray tracing and DLSS the when they start trying to get the die size down for low/mid range gaming. Of course that's assuming they don't just slap 2060/2050 labels on their overstock 1080/1070 chips like AMD would.
