Nvidia's Tom Petersen Reportedly Leaves for Intel

Nvidia director of technical marketing Tom Petersen has left the graphics company, and according to a report from Hot Hardware, he’s making his way over to Intel.

The report said that Petersen announced his departure from Nvidia on Friday, telling Hot Hardware editor-in-chief Dave Altavilla that “we will see each other again.” Petersen spent nearly 15 years at the graphics company after working at IBM, Motorola, and Broadcom. Now the outlet believes Petersen is the latest person Intel has hired away from its competitors to work on its discrete graphics project.

More information about Intel’s graphics project has trickled out over the last few months. The company has been teasing its plans to journalists, releasing Linux drivers, and inviting people to inform its discrete GPU efforts via a program called The Odyssey.

Intel’s going to need people to market its discrete GPUs, of course, and it’s been hiring proven talent away from AMD. The company brought on AMD’s former senior director of global product marketing, Chris Hook, in April. Now the Hot Hardware report has said that Petersen was recruited “to be an Intel Fellow working with the Game Experience Team.” A little bit of the red team, a little bit of the green team, and you end up with the…blue team?

This report is unconfirmed, but it fits with Intel’s modus operandi so far, and we suspect it would take quite the offer to lure Petersen away from a company he’s been with since 2005. We’ll keep an eye out for more information about where Petersen will end up and update this as needed.