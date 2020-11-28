NZXT Issues H1 Product Recall Over Safety Concerns

NZXT H1 (Image credit: NZXT)

The NZXT H1 has turned into a popular choice for PC builders putting together compact systems. However, NZXT has discovered that a small percentage of the cases might present a safety issue to its consumers.

Through a rather short Reddit post, NZXT has urged H1 owners to reach out to the company's customer service team through the h1support@nzxt.com email. The case manufacturer didn't provide any explanations as to what the cause of the recall could be. Notwithstanding, the issue might not be a major one since NZXT is preparing a simple repair kit that H1 owners can install on their own.

Unlike other mini-ITX cases, the H1 comes with a 650W SFX power supply and a custom-tailored 140mm AIO liquid cooler. We suspect that the issue may be related to one of those parts.

One Redditor claimed that the problem could be attributed to a tiny screw that specifically secures the PCIe graphics card riser mount. The screw is reportedly shorting out the system and causing it to not work properly. The same Redditor shared his experience that his system would automatically reset if there is any pressure on the portion of the case where the graphics card is housed.

NZXT's statement is as follows:

NZXT has identified a potential safety issue with H1 cases and we are working with the US Consumer Products Safety Commission along with the proper global authorities to notify our customers and provide them with a solution.

While we believe this issue only impacts a small percentage of cases, we are playing it safe and have paused sales of the H1 and are developing a simple-to-use repair kit that H1 owners can install themselves without having to ship their cases anywhere.

If you'd like more information about this matter, please contact our customer service team so they can assist you by emailing h1support@nzxt.com

Thank you and we apologize for the inconvenience!