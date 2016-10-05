Oculus Connect Is Happening Now, Here’s What You Can Expect

Oculus’s biggest event of the year, Oculus Connect 3, runs from October 5 to October 7. We expect to hear big announcements at the developer conference, not least of which includes the price and release date of the Oculus Touch motion controllers.

Oculus Connect is Oculus’s annual developer conference. The company pools together its resources and the wider VR development community to showcase the latest innovations in the VR space. In the past, the conference showcased the latest prototypes and games under development. Now that the Rift is out in the wild, this year’s conference should be more about showing off finished, or near finished software, rather than prototype experiments. In short, we expect OC3 to be more in line with E3 than previous Oculus Connect events.

By the time you read this, day one of Oculus Connect will have already begun. The first day likely won’t be exciting for the general public. You won’t find a live stream (unless you find someone streaming it through Facebook or Periscope) of the first day. Oculus is reserving that time for developer workshops and game demos.

Oculus Connect 3 - Day 1 9:00 AM Registration The Hub Until 7:00 pm 9:00 AM Help Desk Concourse Until 7:00 pm 10:00 AM Introduction to Gear VR Development with Unity 211C Until 1:00 pm 10:30 AM John Carmack Live App Reviews Executive BR 210E Until 3:00 pm 11:00 AM Demos Hall 1 Until 9:00 pm 3:00 PM Introduction to Unreal VR Workshop 211D Until 6:00 pm 4:00 PM Minecraft: Breaking the rules of VR Executive BR 210E 1 hour 4:00 PM VR for good: The social impact of empathy in VR Executive BR 210H 1 hour 4:00 PM Getting funded for your first VR title Executive BR 210F 1 hour 5:20 PM Bring your 360 Videos to life with spatial audio Executive BR 210F 1 hour 5:20 PM VR filmmaking: What we know now Executive BR 210H 1 hour 5:20 PM Making Arizona Sunshine: Cutting and Polishing a VR Gem Executive BR 210E 1 hour 6:30 PM Welcome Reception Hall 3 Until 8:30 pm

Day 2 is what the world is waiting for. The opening keynote presentation, which is undoubtedly when Oculus will reveal all there is to know about Touch, is scheduled for 10:00 am Pacific on October 6. The keynote is the only presentation that the public can take in live. Oculus promised to discuss the long-awaited Touch controllers at the event, and we expect to hear everything; the games that support the motion controllers, the cost of the hardware, and the date that you can pick them up and play with them in your home.

Oculus Connect 3 - Day 2 8:00 AM Breakfast Hall 2 Until 10:00 am 8:00 AM Registration The Hub Until 7:00 pm 8:00 AM Help Desk Concourse Until 7:00 pm 10:00 AM Opening Keynote Grand Ballroom Until 12:00 pm 12:00 PM Lunch Hall 2 Until 2:00 pm 1:00 PM Demos Hall 1 Until 10:00 pm 2:00 PM Elevate your VR experience with ambisonic audio design Executive BR 210E 1 hour 2:00 PM Art in VR: The creative potential of Quill and Medium Grand Ballroom 220B 1 hour 2:00 PM The evolving landscape of PC VR game design Grand Ballroom 220C 1 hour 2:00 PM Lightning Tech Talks: Your Guide to the Oculus Social Platform Executive BR 210H 1 hour 2:00 PM Building a content ecosystem for customers and developers Executive BR 210F 1 hour 3:20 PM Under the hood of the Rift SDK: Building for Touch Executive BR 210E 1 hour 3:20 PM Designing for comfort in VR Grand Ballroom 220C 1 hour 3:20 PM Going cross-platform: Taking your VR game from PC to mobile Executive BR 210F 1 hour 3:20 PM Lessons learned: Developing mobile VR games Executive BR 210H 1 hour 3:20 PM WebVR: Create Portable VR Experiences on the Web Grand Ballroom 220B 1 hour 4:40 PM Creating social presence in VR Executive BR 210E 1 hour 4:40 PM Solving the First Person Shooter in VR Executive BR 210H 1 hour 4:40 PM Failure Workshop: Things that didn’t work Grand Ballroom 220C 1 hour 4:40 PM 360 video, live action and rendered: Tips from the trenches Executive BR 210F 1 hour 4:40 PM Oculus Mobile SDK Update Grand Ballroom 220B 1 hour 6:00 PM What's New in Unreal VR Executive BR 210H 1 hour 6:00 PM Designing Touch Executive BR 210E 1 hour 6:00 PM A look inside VR games from a QA Perspective Executive BR 210F 1 hour 6:00 PM Amplifying the experience: Music in VR Grand Ballroom 220C 1 hour 6:00 PM Profiling VR Games and Applications for Optimum Performance Grand Ballroom 220B 1 hour 7:00 PM Closing Reception Hall 3 Until 10:00 pm

Following the keynote, attendees of the conference will have an array of developer workshops, such as “Designing for VR Comfort” and “Failure Workshop: Things That Didn’t Work.” Day two is also filled with game demos from 1 pm until 10 pm.

Day 3 is a short day. Game demos start bright and early at 9 am PT, and workshops begin at 10 am. Day three’s workshops include “Accelerating Your VR Applications with NVIDIA VRWorks” and “The Making of Dead and Buried: The (almost) Port-Mortem.” John Carmack will round out the event with an hour and a half long closing keynote that starts at 1:30 pm.