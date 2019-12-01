Oculus Go VR Headset 25 Percent Off, Hits All-Time Low of $149

(Image credit: Amazon)

Looking for a great Cyber Monday deal? This Oculus Go headset is a wireless and portable way to experience VR. The headset features a 180-inch screen and is run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 mobile chip for low power consumption. The 32GB of storage on this model can hold up to three HD movies, 10 games and 20 apps.

Oculus Go VR Headset: was $199, now $149

The Oculus Go VR headset features 32GB of storage and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 mobile chip for low power consumption. It is now at an all time Amazon low, which is good for 25% off the original price.View Deal

