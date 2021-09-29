Trending

The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD Is Now Over Half-off MSRP

Get a massive $75 off the 500GB WD SN750 SSD.

Western Digital’s WD Black SN750 is a great PCIe 3.0 drive, and at over 50% off at Best Buy right now, it just became a must-buy for anyone on the hunt for a low-cost way to speed up their PC build.

Right now, you can pick up this 500GB drive for $65 — a $75 discount off the MSRP, which makes this one of the best SSDs you can currently get to speed up your OS without spending too much money.

WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD: was $139.99, now $64.99 at Best Buy
This PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD from Western Digital sports a sleek design that will fit into any build, along with fast read speeds up to 3,470 MB/s, which will really speed up loading times across your favorite games or even just your OS.View Deal

Beyond its more than decent read/write speeds, this drive also gives you some impressive sustained performance, too. Read through our WD Black SN750 review for more on why this is one of the best SSDs not just for the average user, but also for Chia farming.

Beyond its specs, this drive's five-year warranty also gives you long-term peace of mind. Its included software package is also fully-featured to make the most of its space and utility. But most importantly, it’s durable and consistent.

So, if you’ve been looking for a solid boot drive, this is the one for you.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
  • InvalidError
    I bought my 500GB SN750 back in May for $80 CAD, which is about $65 USD after the exchange rate and I've seen it go as low as $70 CAD a few times.
  • logainofhades
    You can get a Samsung 980, 500gb for $65.

    PCPartPicker Part List
    Storage: Samsung 980 500 GB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive ($64.99 @ Adorama)
    Total: $64.99
    Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
    Generated by PCPartPicker 2021-09-29 11:18 EDT-0400
  • InvalidError
    logainofhades said:
    You can get a Samsung 980, 500gb for $65.
    Except the 980 is a DRAMless drive with 1/4th the sustained write performance, 1/9th the write IOPs and 1/20th the read IOPs.

    Although there may be little to no discernible performance in typical day-to-day uses with current games and applications, the raw performance differences between the two are huge and could make a significant difference later if things like DirectStorage to optimize load times gain widespread adoption.
