Phanteks’ MetallicGear Brand Launches NEO Qube Chassis

MetallicGear has just announced the launch of its latest budget oriented, Phanteks powered case, the NEO Qube. Launching at $100 / £90 for both the black and white variants, this dual compartment cube chassis packs in a lot of value for the money. Despite the fact it is clearly heavily inspired by two very notable predecessors the Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic, and Corsair’s Carbide Air 740 Cube case, there’s a bit more going on here than meets the eye.

The NEO Qube offers a spacious dual chamber setup, allowing you to separate a great deal of your hardware into two different compartments improving internal temperatures and airflow in the process. MetallicGear’s putting a lot of emphasis on the Qube’s ability to support dual systems from the outset. Simply pick up a Phanteks Revolt X power supply, and you can run both of your systems off a single power switch and PSU. The second system, an ITX setup in the rear of the chassis that supports half-height PCIe add-in cards, is aimed at those streamers and content creators who’d prefer to let a second processor deal with the encoding and storage side of their work, and you won’t need any additional brackets from the outset, which is where the company is trying to differentiate itself from the PC-O11.

(Image credit: MetallicGear)

Specifications

Form Factor Mid-tower Motherboard Support E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, ITX Colors Available Black, White 3.5" Drive Support x2 (2 included) 2.5" Drive Support x5 (5 included, 3 if 3.5” bays are used) + 2 optional Radiator Support 360mm Roof, Bottom, Side Fan Support 2x 140mm/3x120mm Bottom, 2x140mm/3x120mm Top, 3x 120mm Side Vertical GPU Support Yes (requires bracket) Graphics Card Clearance 16.9 - inches CPU Tower Clearance 5.9 - inches Dimensions 10.7 x 17.9 x 18.3 - inches Weight 20.9 lbs

Build Quality

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: MetallicGear) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: MetallicGear) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: MetallicGear) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: MetallicGear)

As for the overall build, it’s a mid-tower chassis constructed from pressed steel and tempered glass, complete with D-RGB lighting along the front of the case, and some seriously hefty support for liquid-cooling too. According to MetallicGear you can install up to a 360mm radiator in the side, top and bottom of the chassis, and it has sufficient clearances too. What will be interesting to see is just how close in sizing and dimensions are to the PC-O11, and whether EKWB’s O11D Distro-Plate G1 fits in it or not.

Will this be the next best budget case of 2020?