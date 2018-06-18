Hands On With Phanteks' New Cases and Power Supplies

Phanteks is a brand that so far has focused primarily on PC cases and cooling solutions. We still remember the PH-TC14PE, the first CPU cooler that Phanteks released, and the only one that could go toe-to-toe with the legendary Noctua DH-14, which dominated the air cooling arena back in 2011. But it seems Phanteks wants to expand its presence to other categories as well, starting with power supplies. Entering the crowded PSU market is not the easiest thing to do, but when you have Seasonic supporting you, as Phanteks does, then things are definitely much easier.

Phanteks will start its PSU venture with two lines, the Revolt X and the Revolt Pro.

Revolt X PSU Line

DSC00344

DSC00346

DSC00348

DSC00354

DSC00356 DSC00344

DSC00346

DSC00348

DSC00354

DSC00356

The Revolt X will consist of two members, the PH-P1200PS and the PH-P1000PS. Both are fully modular, 80 PLUS Platinum certified and able to power two systems at once, meaning they will be equipped with two 24-pin ATX cables and will also have three EPS connectors. The 1200W model will have eight 6+2 pin PCIe connectors, so it will be able to power up to four high-end graphics cards at the same time. The Revolt X PSUs switch on when either of the two ATX connectors is triggered, and turn off when neither of them draws any power. Therefore, they can independently power two systems at once, making them ideal for chassis that have room for two systems. Availability is said to start in August 2018, with prices $230 for the 1kW model, and $270 for the 1.2kW unit. The similar capacity Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum models cost about the same, but they don't come with two 24-pin ATX and three EPS connectors and don't support two systems.So in the dual-PC chassis niche, both Revolt X models look to be a good deal, especially if you take into account their nice design with the aluminum top cover.

Revolt Pro PSU Line

DSC00358

DSC00363

DSC00361

DSC00360 DSC00358

DSC00363

DSC00361

DSC00360

The Revolt Pro will also consist of two members, the PH-P1000GC and the PH-P850GC. Both units are fully modular and 80 PLUS Gold certified. The most interesting feature of the Revolt Pro models is they can be combined with another power supply. This means that you can connect any desktop PSU to a Revolt Pro unit and either combine the total power output of both PSUs, or use the Phanteks unit as a back-up source. According to Phanteks, in dual-PSU configuration the Revolt Pro will continuously balance the power load of both PSUs, in order to achieve the highest possible efficiency levels. This sounds too good to be true, but we're eager to check this feature out with out own equipment once there are review samples available.

The Revolt Pro line will be available in September, with the 850W model priced at $130, while the 1kW unit will cost $150. Based on the pricing scheme, the Revolt Pro units are most likely based on the Focus Plus Gold platform, while the Revolt X models use the Prime Platinum Ultra platform. The chassis for both lines are the same, since different size chassis would increase production costs.