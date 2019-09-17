PicoBox Unveils Tiny, 56mm Power Supply

PC builders who like tiny chassis have a new power supply option that could save them a lot of space. PicoBox has a new line of extra small power supplies (PSUs) this called the PicoBox Z2—and they're seriously small. These little guys measure in at 56mm long, just big enough for its 24-Pin ATX to plug directly into your motherboard.

The company has released four models, each with more power output than the last. They're available from 120W up to an impressive 250W. This spec chart highlights the features you can expect in the PicoBox Z2 PSU line.

Spec PicoBox Z2 PSU Size 56mm long Input Voltage 12V Output 250W / 200W / 160W / 120W ATX 1 x 24 Pin EPS / CPU 1 x 4+4 Pin SATA 2x SATA Power Molex 1 x 4 Pin Molex

We're not suggesting you use a power supply like this for your next full ATX desktop build—but it would be perfect for a Mini-ITX build. These were designed with miniature desktops in mind, much like the Geeek A1 Mini-ITX Case we reviewed in August.

There aren't many PSUs that can fit inside a Mini-ITX case, but PicoBox is certainly up to the challenge. PicoBox ensures performance efficiency up to at least 94%. You can grab a PicoBox Z2 of your own for less than $30 (€27) on the official website.

If you're looking for a PSU with the smallest possible form factor, this could be your best bet. Not only does it promise serious performance for its size, but its low price makes it budget-friendly.