PicoBox Unveils Tiny, 56mm Power Supply

PC builders who like tiny chassis have a new power supply option that could save them a lot of space. PicoBox has a new line of extra small power supplies (PSUs) this called the PicoBox Z2—and they're seriously small. These little guys measure in at 56mm long, just big enough for its 24-Pin ATX to plug directly into your motherboard.

The company has released four models, each with more power output than the last. They're available from 120W up to an impressive 250W. This spec chart highlights the features you can expect in the PicoBox Z2 PSU line.

SpecPicoBox Z2 PSU
Size56mm long
Input Voltage12V
Output250W / 200W / 160W / 120W
ATX1 x 24 Pin
EPS / CPU1 x 4+4 Pin
SATA2x SATA Power
Molex1 x 4 Pin Molex

We're not suggesting you use a power supply like this for your next full ATX desktop build—but it would be perfect for a Mini-ITX build. These were designed with miniature desktops in mind, much like the Geeek A1 Mini-ITX Case we reviewed in August.

There aren't many PSUs that can fit inside a Mini-ITX case, but PicoBox is certainly up to the challenge. PicoBox ensures performance efficiency up to at least 94%. You can grab a PicoBox Z2 of your own for less than $30 (€27) on the official website.

If you're looking for a PSU with the smallest possible form factor, this could be your best bet. Not only does it promise serious performance for its size, but its low price makes it budget-friendly.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Brian_R170 17 September 2019 21:43
    Are these substantially different from the PicoPSU that mini-box.com has been selling for the past 10 years or so?
  • NightHawkRMX 17 September 2019 21:48
    I was thinking this as well since they have been around awhile.
  • Giroro 17 September 2019 23:00
    I was going to come in and express some serious safety concerns about what I assumed were exposed 120V wires and a lack of a grounded chassis.... Then I realized that this is actually a 12V in DC-DC converter.
    So this "power supply" will only function when you have a second external power supply.
  • Xajel 18 September 2019 08:40
    Very nice actually for SFF systems, and having 12V input means much easier ways to find UPS solutions, even DIY kind of stuff.
  • Brian_R170 18 September 2019 15:34
    Yes, that's correct. It moves the bulk of the actual power supply to an external brick that converts 110-240VAC to 12VDC. Of course, a brick capable of generating >200W DC is a seriously large brick.
  • jonnyguru 19 September 2019 08:09
    Is there something new here? It's a PicoPSU.

    And 94% efficiency doesn't matter if you don't paint it with an efficient adapter. ;)
  • kailuadavideo 19 September 2019 11:04
    Heat? I'd be concerned with no sink on there.
