AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs Reportedly Set For Another Unfortunate Price Hike

More bad news incoming for gamers.

Radeon RX 6800 XT
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The global chip shortage shows no signs of ending anytime soon, which means gaming enthusiasts continue to suffer when securing hardware components. This is readily apparent with the best gaming cards, which have been short on supply and woefully overpriced for well over a year. Unfortunately, things don't appear to be getting any better, according to a report from the Board Channel Forums (via VideoCardz) regarding Radeon RX 6000 GPU in the pipeline from AMD.

As if prices weren't already through the stratosphere, AMD reportedly told its add-in board (AIB) customers that it would raise Radeon RX 6000 GPU prices by roughly 10 percent. Depending on the GPUs that AIB's purchase, that could translate into a $20 to $40 increase.

GPUAvg eBay PriceMSRP
Radeon RX 6900 XT$1,512$999
Radeon RX 6800 XT$1,314$649
Radeon RX 6800$1,260$579
Radeon RX 6700 XT$859$479
Radeon RX 6600 XT$631$379
Radeon RX 6600$559$329

AMD reportedly cited increased foundry costs associated with its chip fab Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the hike. But we must remember that TSMC passes the increased costs onto AMD, which, in turn, passes the baton to its AIB customers. That means that we, the consumers, will see that increase on the retail side as well. However, it doesn't seem like another $20 to $40 increase will matter much in the grand scheme of things, given how out of whack GPU pricing is now. 

Looking at our more recent GPU Price Index, the pricing on third-party marketplace eBay is far outpacing the MSRP for Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards. For example, the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT sell for over 2x MSRP at $1,260 and $1,314 respectively. Even the recently introduced entry-level Radon RX 6600, which has an MSRP of $329, currently sells for around $559.

We've reached out to AMD for comment and will update as necessary. 

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.
