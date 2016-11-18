Raijintek Launches $186 'Paean' Dual-Chamber ATX Chassis

Raijintek joined the aluminum-and-glass case trend with a new ATX chassis dubbed "Paean."

The company said in an emailed press release that the Paean was designed to work for general computing and gaming while "being much akin to a work of art." That's why the case has an aluminum base plate, dual-side tempered glass, and an "aluminum color hair-silk anodized appearance design." The end result: A stark chassis that offers a complete view of its interior while still enabling orderly cable management and high-end water cooling systems.

The Paean has a design that separates the storage and PSU areas from he rest of the components. It supports up to three 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives each. Raijintek said the bays allow for tool-free installation of HDDs and SSDs with anti-vibration screws to the back of the motherboard tray. Speaking of, the chassis supports ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards. Paean is available now from Raijintek's distributors and resellers with an MSRP of roughly $186.