Gelid Aims To Keep Your Raspberry Pi 4 as Cool as Ice

Gelid, perhaps better known for their range of PC cooling kits, has branched out into the world of Raspberry Pi accessories with an aluminum case designed for the Raspberry Pi 4. The Iceberry has three forms of cooling in what looks to be a rather svelte package.

Gelid's Iceberry boasts a slim aluminum case measuring just 3.5 x 2.4 x 1.3 inches (91 x 62 x 33.5mm) which has all of the necessary cutouts for USB ports, micro HDMI, Ethernet, etc. It also has cutouts for the official Raspberry Pi camera and display. Access to the GPIO is via a "side vent" and this means that a breakout cable/board is required for use with HATs.

You may think that news of this case ends here, but it does not as Gelid has added a full-size heatsink with an integrated 50mm fan which uses the 5V and GND pins found in the GPIO. The heatsink attaches via four screw points used for HAT mechanical compliance as set by the Raspberry Pi team. Two thermal pads draw heat from the CPU and RAM but miss the VL805 chip used for the two USB 3.0 ports. That's a shame as this chip can get quite warm when in use.

With an aluminum heatsink, cooling fan, and an aluminum outer case, Gelid's Iceberry could be the case for keen modders and overclockers wanting to squeeze every last drop of performance.

Iceberry is on sale now for $22 via Gelid's website.