This Musical Raspberry Pi Cyberdeck Is Used in Live Concerts

We’re no strangers to Raspberry Pi -based cyberdecks. In fact, we've seen quite a few over the years, but this is hands down the grooviest one we’ve ever come across. Maker and musician Benjamin Caccia created a Pi-based cyberdeck fitted with a keyboard—but not the kind you'd normally expect.

This one features a piano keyboard and synthesizer that can be used for live musical performances. This use case isn’t just theoretical. Caccia uses the Raspberry Pi Music Cyberdeck with his band, Big Time Kill .

The case was designed from scratch by Caccia in Tinkercad. Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects use 3D printing , and this project is one of them. Caccia had his case design 3D printed by a coworker using ABS plastic filament. It houses the Raspberry Pi 4, a 7-inch touchscreen and all of the other internal components.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Benjamin Caccia) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Benjamin Caccia)

Software-wise, the system uses Patchbox OS, an audio-focused Raspberry Pi OS, and SunVox for synthesizer tools. MODEP handles things like mixing special effects for a guitar pedalboard.

Caccia was kind enough to share all of the details on how this project goes together. If you’re interested in recreating it yourself or just want to see how it works, check out the full build guide on Benjamin Caccia’s official website.