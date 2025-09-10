At 4,500 hours, MSI's OLED MPG 321URX is showing noticeable visual artifacts — intentional burn-in test shows the limits of monitor tech after 18 months of non-top use

News
By published

If you are using an OLED for work, be sure you're taking precautions to keep burn-in at bay.

MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
(Image credit: MSI)

Monitors Unboxed is continuing its lengthy OLED monitor stress testing video series with a burn-in update at the 18-month mark. The YouTube channel's host, Tim Schiesser, published a new video detailing all of the burn-in effects his MSI's MPG 321URX is now displaying after a whopping 4,500 hours of use. Long story short: some of the display's burn-in artifacts are now showing up during day-to-day use.

For those unfamiliar with the video series, Monitors Unboxed began stress testing an MPG 321URX almost two years ago to record the burn-in susceptibility of OLED displays. To do this, Schiesser replaced his LCD display at work with an MSI MPG 321URX OLED gaming monitor and is using it for day-to-day tasks such as writing scripts, video editing, and photo editing.

Deliberately Burning In My QD-OLED Monitor - 18 Month Update - YouTube Deliberately Burning In My QD-OLED Monitor - 18 Month Update - YouTube
Watch On
See more Gaming Monitors News
TOPICS
Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • VizzieTheViz
    So this tells us exactly nothing about how long an OLED screen will last without issues when used for work or gaming or a mixed workload.

    Who, except the person doing this test, buys a screen for only showing static windows? What a waste of time and a perfectly good screen.
    Reply
  • vanadiel007
    So basically by the time the average user might notice burn-in effects, it's time for a new monitor anyways...
    Reply
  • closs.sebastien
    exactly what I think.. that's why I bought a oled last year. even despite this "hype" of "burning-fear"...
    Reply
  • King_V
    vanadiel007 said:
    So basically by the time the average user might notice burn-in effects, it's time for a new monitor anyways...
    How long do you think between new monitors, and how long do you think until the average user notices burn-in?

    For point of reference, I have had my current IPS monitor for 8 years now, and don't think I'm upgrading anytime soon.
    Reply
  • tennis2
    vanadiel007 said:
    So basically by the time the average user might notice burn-in effects, it's time for a new monitor anyways...
    If I'm spending $600-$800 on a monitor, it'd better last 10+ years, or it's really just expensive e-waste.

    Maybe it will be relegated to secondary monitor duty at some point if/when I get a better one, but (for me) burn-in is not an acceptable trade-off for the OLED benefits. MicroLED production needs to be accelerated.
    Reply
  • JeffreyP55
    Admin said:
    Monitors Unboxed published a new burn-in update of its MSI MPG 321URX after over 4,000 hours of use. The monitor is finally developing visible burn-in that is subtly affecting day-to-day use.

    At 4,500 hours, MSI's OLED MPG 321URX is showing noticeable visual artifacts — intentional burn-in test shows the limits of monitor tech after 18 m... : Read more
    Why? Most folks keep the contrast and brightness at a decent level. Putting the monitor to sleep and x amount of time of use isn't a bad idea. Leaving an OLED monitor on with bright colors, whites or gray scale would cause an early death. And why the H is there a need to know how long it takes for monitor burn-in? Be patient, it will happen slowly with time if you don't take care of the thing.
    Reply