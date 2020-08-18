Razer’s Best Non-Optical Keyboard Down to $99

Razer’s peripherals tend to come with a premium attached to them, which means that we don’t usually get to recommend deals on some of their more feature-heavy gear. That’s why we jumped at Best Buy’s current deal on the Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard. At $99.99 (down from $169.99), this really is a rare opportunity to get one of these at a deep discount.
The Razer BlackWidow Elite Wired Mechanical Keyboard is Razer’s top of the line non-optical mechanical keyboard, and the version on sale today packs Razer’s own in-house green switches. These have a tactile, clicky feel, an actuation point of 1.9 mm and a full travel distance of 4.0 mm. That puts them about on par with Cherry MX Reds, though they do require slightly more force to actuate, needing 50 grams vs the Reds’ 45 grams.
The keyboard itself also has full per-key RGB lighting through Razer Chroma, as well as a full tenkey and dedicated media keys including a volume control knob. It also has a wristrest, full 10 key rollover anti-ghosting, and individual programming and macro options for every key.
Razer BlackWidow Elite Wired Mechanical Keyboard: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy
The Razer BlackWidow Elite is Razer’s top-of-the-line non-optical mechanical keyboard, and comes with plenty of bells and whistles to prove it. The version on sale here comes with Razer green switches, full per-key RGB, ten key rollover, dedicated media keys, a tenkey and a wrist rest.View Deal
For the past few years, Razer’s put a lot of effort into developing its own switches, and that’s led to it taking two spots in our list of the top five best keyboards. These include the BlackWidow Elite’s optical cousin, the Huntsman. But if you want something more physical and clicky, you can’t go wrong with this deal.