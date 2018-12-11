RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti Get AIO EVGA Cooling Kits

Graphics card manufacturer EVGA has launched its Hybrid Kit for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 and RTX 2070. The Hybrid Kit is an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling solution designed to provide improved cooling for the RTX 20-series graphics cards that employ Nvidia's reference PCB and a few of EVGA's own selected models.

(Image credit: EVGA)

Being an AIO solution, EVGA's Hybrid Kit is 100 percent self-contained and doesn't require any filling or maintenance. EVGA's solution is based on a 120mm liquid cooler that's connected to the GPU via two sleeved tubes and a copper base, which provides excellent heat dissipation. On the other hand, a separate bracket with its own cool plate is responsible for cooling the VRM (voltage regulator module) and memory. This design ensures that the each component is cooled separately allowing for the best thermal performance possible.

EVGA Hybrid Kit Compatibility List

Part Number Model 11G-P4-2282-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Black Edition Gaming 11G-P4-2281-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Black Edition Gaming 11G-P4-2382-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Gaming 11G-P4-2383-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Ultra Gaming 11G-P4-2387-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2 Ultra Gaming 11G-P4-2385-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2 08G-P4-2080-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming 08G-P4-2082-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Black Edition Gaming 08G-P4-2182-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Gaming 08G-P4-2183-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming 08G-P4-2187-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 Ultra Gaming 08G-P4-2081-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Black Edition Gaming 08G-P4-2185-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 08G-P4-2071-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Black Edition Gaming 08G-P4-2172-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming 08G-P4-2173-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Ultra Gaming 08G-P4-1171-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Black Edition Gaming 08G-P4-2070-KR EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming

Both the radiator and bracket utilize a EVGA branded 120mm PWM cooling fan, allowing dynamic fan speed control based on the graphics card's temperature. EVGA also highlighted that each fan can be controlled separately through the EVGA Precision X1 software. However, consumers are free to swap out the fans for ones of their choice as well.

EVGA's Hybrid Kit is backed by a one-year warranty. It's listed for $169.99 at the manufacturer's website. The Hybrid Kit (400-HY-1184-B1) for the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 is in stock and up for purchase. The Hybrid Kit (400-HY-1384-B1) for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti isn't available as of yet.