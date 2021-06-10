RTX 3070 Ti Stock Tracker — Where to Buy the Latest GPU

Nvidia's new Ti model, the RTX 3070 Ti, is the latest Ampere GPU to try to bridge the gap between power and affordability. With an MSRP of $599, it's supposed to be a step closer to the RTX 3080 in terms of power without costing as much, although some partner cards are charging customers as much as $1,000.

Almost double MSRP is eBay levels of markup, and while there are $599 cards out there, stock on the best graphics cards is so low across the board that you'd be lucky to find any RTX 3070 Ti, let alone an affordable one.

With that in mind, we've prepared this guide to help you grab an RTX 3070 Ti from official sources.

Where to buy RTX 3080 — at a glance

US RTX 3070 Ti retailers: Amazon | B&H | Best Buy | Gamestop | Micro Center | Newegg | Nvidia

UK RTX 3080 retailers: Amazon UK | eBuyer | Overclockers | Scan

As of publishing time, almost half of the usual suspects still don't even have listings on their sites. Amazon and B&H are the big culprits here. Best Buy and Newegg do have cards listed, but Best Buy says they're still coming soon and Newegg says they're sold out (aside from what you can find in the Newegg Shuffle).

Where to buy the RTX 3080 in the US

RTX 3070 Ti deals at Amazon

Amazon hasn't built a landing page for the RTX 3070 Ti yet. A search for the card also only reveals scalped RTX 3070 and 3060 cards.View Deal

RTX 3080 Ti deals at B&H

B&H does have the RTX 3070 Ti listed in its GPU category section, but clicking on it simply redirects you to a search results page for the RTX 3070 Ti. All that's listed here are regular RTX 3070 models.View Deal

RTX 3070 Ti deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has two RTX 3070 Ti models listed on its site, including the $599 Founder's Edition and the much more expensive $949 Asus TUF Gaming version. Both say they're "coming soon," so we're not sure when you'll actually be able to buy one. Unlike with the RTX 3080 Ti, Best Buy is not doing a physical launch for the RTX 3070 Ti.View Deal

RTX 3070 Ti deals at Newegg

As usual, Newegg has the widest selection of cards, but they're all sold out. Keep an eye out for future Newegg Shuffles, since while your chances are small, they're also probably your best bet to actually get one of these cards.View Deal

Where to buy the RTX 3080 in the UK

RTX 3070 Ti deals at eBuyer

eBuyer doesn't have any RTX 3070 Ti models listed, instead only showing the base RTX 3070 when you search for it.View Deal

RTX 3070 Ti deals at Overclockers

Overclockers has a lot of RTX 3070 Ti models from makers like Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac and the like listed on its site, although they all say they'll be "available soon."View Deal