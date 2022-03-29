EVGA's New eLeash Keeps Its RTX 3090 TI Graphics Cards in Line

EVGA has announced a brand new anti-sag device made specifically for the RTX 3090 Ti, and the RTX 3090 TI alone. Known as the eLeash, it's a beefy device that prevents EVGA's monstrous RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards from sagging with a cable that connects the graphics card directly to the top of your computer chassis.

What's funny about the eLeash is its strict compatibility with EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti cards, meaning it won't work on any other 30-series (or older) graphics card. This means EVGA created the eLeash just for its RTX 3090 Tis, a true testament to how utterly large and heavy these GPUs are. This card features a massive 3.5-slot-thick heatsink designed to cool the massive 450W (or higher) GPU power envelope.

The anti-sag device is a large cable hooked up to a fan mount at the top of your case, which then hooks onto EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti SKUs from the card's backplate. The backplate features a custom mount just for this device.

Thankfully, the installation compatibility with cases is quite broad, with mounting options for both fan mounts directly or installation onto a chassis fan or radiator fan. Apparently, the only caveat with this device is you need to have at least one fan mount at the top middle or top front of your case for the eLeash to work. If you have no fan mounts on the top of your case, or you only have one at the rear -- like some of NZXT's designs, the eLeash will probably not work for you.

The RTX 3090 Ti officially launches today, starting at $1,999. The GPU will be Nvidia's new flagship for the RTX 30-series generation, supplanting the RTX 3090. It features a fully-enabled GA102 die with 10,752 CUDA cores and higher-speed 21Gbps G6X memory. Combined, this will provide the 3090 Ti with an estimated 10% performance gain over the vanilla RTX 3090.

The EVGA eLeash will work with all six of its RTX 3090 Ti AIB partner models, including all three FTW3 series cards: The FTW3 Ultra Gaming, FTW3 Gaming, and FTW3 Black Gaming, as well as the liquid-cooled variants like the RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N Hybrid Gaming, FTW3 Hydro Copper Gaming, and FTW3 Hybrid Gaming.

We have to admit that compatibility with EVGA's liquid-cooled models is somewhat strange, as the cards are significantly smaller than the air-cooled versions thanks to the 360mm radiators that cool the Kingpin and FTW3 Hybrid gaming models. The FTW3 Hydro Copper is also smaller since all its cooling power will come from a custom loop. So a leash shouldn't be as important for these cards as it would be for the air-cooled cards.

As a bonus, EVGA pairs all six 3090 Ti models with a free eLeash in its own store. So if you manage to grab a 3090 Ti from EVGA directly, you won't have to worry about buying an eLeash separately. For the time being though, all six models are Elite Member exclusive, so you'll have to wait until tomorrow for the cards to be available for everyone (if you are not an elite member already).