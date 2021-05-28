Sabrent's Plotripper Chia Plotting SSD Will Outlive Many Of Us

Sabrent has prepared a new line of SSDs that's designed for hardcore Chia coin (XCH) plotting. The details are still pretty slim, but the Plotripper SSDs should make any Chia farmer very happy.

Plotting Chia can kill even the best SSDs in a matter of weeks, depending on how serious you take your Chia farming business. That's where the Plotripper and Plotripper Pro SSDs come in. Sabrent is keeping a tight lip on the recipe that the company is utilizing for the SSDs. We suspect that the vendor may be using the Phison E18 controller. One thing's for sure, though. Plotripper and Plotripper drives boast phenomenal endurance.

Sabrent rates the Plotripper and Plotripper Pro 2TB SSDs for 10,000 TBW and 54,000 TBW, respectively. Those figures would put the drives in the same ballpark as enterprise and Intel Optane SSDs. For comparison, a typical 2TB consumer TLC drive is good for around 3,000 TBW. That's 233% higher endurance on the Plotripper and 1,700% on the Plotripper Pro.

Sabrent Plotripper, Plotripper Pro Specifications

SSD Capacity TBW Plotripper Pro 2TB 2TB 54,000 Plotripper Pro 1TB 1TB 27,000 Plotripper 2TB 2TB 10,000

Write performance is just as important as the drive's endurance when it comes to plotting Chia. However, the manufacturer hasn't exposed the complete specification sheet for the Plotripper or Plotripper Pro SSDs yet.

If the drives do end up using the Phison E18 controller, we could expect PCIe 4.0-grade speeds out of Sabrent's new offerings. Sadly, that means you'll need a Rocket Lake or Ryzen 3000 platform to fully exploit the Plotripper and Plotripper Pro SSDs without crossing into the enterprise side.

With enterprise-level endurance, we don't expect the Plotripper or Plotripper Pro to cost anything less than an arm and a leg. Sabrent, however, claims that its latest product line offers the "best unit cost for plotting." While we wait for further details about the SSD's pricing and availability, we'll take Sabrent's word for now.