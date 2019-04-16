AMD 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 590 Graphics Card Listed

Portuguese online retailer PCDIGA has listed the Sapphire AMD 50th Anniversary Edition Nitro+ Radeon RX 590 8GB graphics card for €299.90, or roughly $338.99, on the company's website.

(Image credit: PCDIGA)

According to multiple retailer listings, AMD is preparing to launch a 50th Anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X to commemorate the company's 50th anniversary. Apparently, Sapphire, one of AMD's biggest partners, is paying homage to the US chipmaker by releasing the Nitro+ Radeon RX 590 8GB AMD 50th Anniversary Edition graphics card.

(Image credit: PCDIGA)

The 50th Anniversary Edition will look awfully familiar if you're a fan of Sapphire products. That's because the graphics card employs the same Dual-X cooler that Sapphire has been using for some time. On this occasion, however, Sapphire has dipped the 2.2-slot cooler in gold-colored paint instead of the blue or black color that we've grown accustomed to.

Internally, the 50th Anniversary Edition probably uses a similar combination of two 8mm and two 6mm copper heatpipes under the hood, just like the normal Nitro+ RX 590 8GB or Nitro+ RX 590 8GB Special Edition. The graphics card is also equipped with a fancy metallic backplate to provide enhanced aesthetics, rigidity, and passive cooling.

(Image credit: PCDIGA)

Much like its siblings, the 50th Anniversary Edition has a pair of dual-ball bearing 95mm cooling fans that provide active cooling. The fans are reportedly dust-repellent, run quieter, and have an 85 percent longer life span. They also feature Zero DB Cooling technology, which is Sapphire's fancy way of saying that the fans only turn on when the GPU temperature surpasses a certain threshold. However, the Quick Connect Fan feature is a game changer because only a single screw holds the fan in place so you can swap it out easily and quickly.

The graphics card draws power from one 8-pin and one 6-pin PCIe power connector. As for display connectors, the Nitro+ Radeon RX 590 8GB AMD 50th Anniversary Edition is outfitted with two HDMI 2.0b ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and one dual-link DVI-D port.

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 590 8GB AMD 50th Anniversary Edition shares the exact specifications as the Nitro+ RX 590 8GB and Nitro+ RX 590 8GB Special Edition. It retains AMD's fading Graphics Core Next (GCN) 4.0 microarchitecture and Polaris 30 silicon, which is produced on GlobalFoundries’ 12nm FinFET node. The graphics card still comes with 2,304 Stream Processors and 8GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 2,100MHz (8,400MHz effective) that communicates across a 256-bit memory interface. Even the 1,560MHz boost clock is the same across all three models.

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 590 8GB AMD 50th Anniversary Edition is currently selling for €299.90 (~$338.99) on PCDIGA. While Portugal complies to the VAT (value-added tax) rules dictated by the European Union, the country is free to apply its own rate with the condition that it must be higher than 15 percent. Computer hardware should fall under the standard 23 percent rate, so if we deduct it from the price, the graphics card's price drops down to $275.60, which is a $45 premium over the Nitro+ RX 590 8GB Special Edition. That's apparently the price you pay for a collector's item.