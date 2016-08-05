Sapphire Gives Its Nitro+ Jacket To The RX 470, Too

For the RX 470 launch, Sapphire has two models available – the Nitro+ RX 470 in 4 GB and 8 GB flavors.

Aside from the GPU, these cards are identical to their bigger brother, the Nitro+ RX 480. The cooler is fully redesigned, offering a sleek new look, RGB lighting, and a neat backplate. Additionally, the two 95 mm fans come with a “Quick Connect” system that allows for easy removal so that you can easily clean them, or if they break, you can simply replace the fan with a new one rather than sending the entire card in for warranty. The fans also stop spinning when the GPU temperature is below 52° C, and you can monitor their operation through the Sapphire TriXX 3.0 software.

Both of the cards come overclocked from the factory at 1,260 MHz, which is a little jump from the 1,206 MHz reference specification.

The GDDR5 memory on both of the cards communicates with the GPU over a 256-bit memory interface. The 4GB variant is clocked to give an effective data rate of 7.0 Gbps, whereas the memory on the 8GB Nitro+ RX 470 is clocked to a respectable 8.0 Gbps.

Sapphire did not reveal pricing or availability for these cards, but it isn’t unreasonable to expect a (small) premium over the $179 price point that AMD recommended for basic RX 470 models.