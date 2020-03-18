Seagate's IronWolf 510 is the World’s First Purpose-Built NVMe SSD for NAS

(Image credit: Seagate)

Seagate's IronWolf 510 is the world's first purpose-built NAS NVMe SSD, and the latest addition to the company's IronWolf product line. Designed to speed up network transfers between your 10GbE NAS and workstation with 24/7 reliability, Seagate designed the IronWolf 510 NAS SSD for creative pros and businesses whose NASes feature NVMe caching.

Like the FireCuda 510, Seagate's IronWolf 510 is a high-performance PCIe Gen3 x4, NVMe 1.3 storage device in a compact M.2 2280 form factor. Similarly, it features a Phison NVMe SSD controller, DDR4 DRAM, and TLC NAND flash. The main difference between the two is that rather than the vanilla Phison PS5012-E12 with the FireCuda drive, the IronWolf comes with an enterprise-class Phison PS5012-E12DC NVMe SSD controller. But it also comes at a hefty price increase. The IronWolf 510 is available in capacities of 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, and 1.92TB, and has fairly high pricing of $119.99, $169.99, $319.99, and $539.99, respectively.

"We are the first to provide a purpose-built M.2 NVMe for NAS that not only goes beyond SATA performance metrics but also provides 3x the endurance when compared to the competition. This meets the required endurance spec of one DWPD which our NAS partners expect for their customers," said Matt Rutledge, senior vice president, devices. "Because of such high endurance, our customers are getting a tough SSD for small business and creative professional NAS environments."

Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP Systems, Inc., commented, "We’re thrilled to see new additions to Seagate’s solid-state drive line for NAS which caters specifically to SSD requirements in the network storage segment enhancing performance and endurance. This enables QNAP to build more performance-driven and reliable systems and applications, including all-flash arrays, on which our users can rely.”

With an increased focus on reliability and consistency, Seagate rates the IronWolf 510 to perform at more conservative speeds that range up to 3GBps. Phison’s third-gen LDPC ECC engine is tuned in for NAND endurance, so the drive can withstand up to one drive write per day within its five-year limited warranty. The company also throws in two years of data recovery services, too.

Finally, one of the most useful features of the IronWolf 510 is probably the IronWolf Health Management software. While it isn’t out quite yet, it will soon be available on compatible NAS systems and will help analyze drive health.