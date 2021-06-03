Seeed reServer: Compact and Powerful Edge Computing

Seeed today announced the first member of its reServer System today. The reServer x86 series is designed for edge computing and IoT applications. The systems come powered by an 11th-Gen Intel processor, and higher-spec models feature Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Seeed's reServer is a compact piece of kit measuring 4.8 x 5.2 x 9 inches (124 x 132 x 230 mm), giving it enough height to house two 3.5 inch SATA drives and plenty of space for cooling using heat pipes and vapor chambers. The lowest spec reServer is the 11th-Gen Core i3 model with Intel UHD Graphics. If you want Intel Iris Xe graphics, then you should look at the i5 and i7 models.

No matter which version you opt for, each has a TDP of 28W. The mainboard has M.2 expandability for SSD and 4G/5G connectivity, and you can upgrade the RAM to a maximum of 64GB of DDR4-3200. The onboard HDMI 2.0b port supports up to 4k60, and the Displayport connector provides up to 7680x4320 at 60Hz. An additional LCD eDP 40 pin connector provides another means to output video. In total, there are four simultaneous display outputs if we count the USB-C Thunderbolt 4 connection on the i5 and i7 models. An Intel I225-V Ethernet controller powers two 2.5Gb Ethernet ports. If wireless communications is more your thing, reSpeaker offers Wi-Fi 6, LoRaWAN and 4G / 5G via an optional module.

The i3 model has a single USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 port, whereas the i5 and i7 models have two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB 2.0 ports. Also present are RS-232 / 422 and 485 COM ports along with a 28-pin breakout for an ATSAMD21G18 32-Bit Arm Cortex M0+ microcontroller which is programmable via the Arduino IDE.

To power the unit, we rely on an external power brick that supplies the needed 12V DC. For i5 and i7 models, we have the option of USB PD via the USB-C port.

Edge computing is computing performed near the source of the data rather than in the cloud. This means that a project or organization does not rely on the cloud infrastructure provided by an external company.



Seeed is aiming the reServer at many different applications, including the traditional small office/home office server, but more interestingly, they see applications in the industrial automation, smart vision/city and healthcare industries.

Prices start from $669 for the i3 model with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Wi-Fi 6 and a 16GB 512GB SSD model is available from $769.