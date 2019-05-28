SilverStone Reveals Powerful Power Supplies at Computex 2019

SilverStone is well known for its compact, yet powerful, power supplies and it constantly tries to set the power density bar higher. During Computex 2019, it revealed an SFX unit with 750W max power and an SFX-L unit with 1kW capacity. Both units are made by High Power and while there is already an 750W SFX unit available on the market, the Corsair SF750, there is no other SFX-L unit able to deliver 1000W of power.

The SX1000-LTP has an impressive power density score of 969W per liter, while it is 80 PLUS Platinum certified. There is no word yet about the Cybenetics ratings and we are anxious to see the noise (LAMBDA) rating of this unit. The same goes for the SX750-PT model.

The stronger power supply in SilverStone's portfolio will be the DA2000 which belongs to the Decathlon line. As its model number implies, it has 2000W max power and its single +12V rail can deliver up to 166A. Its power density is 861W per liter while its 80 PLUS rating is Platinum. The Decathlon line will also include a 1550W Titanium certified unit with model number DA1550-TI and the Gold-rated DA850-G. The OEM of the two stronger Decathlon units is Enhance Electronics.

For those of you in need of a super-strong TFX power supply, SilverStone will offer the TX700-G with 700W capacity and 80 PLUS Gold rating (there are no Cybenetics ETA and LAMBDA ratings available yet for this model).

There will also be a new addition to SilverStone's passive power supply offerings, the NJ500-PT, which most likely will replace the older NJ520. This unit will use a Seasonic platform so we expect good performance and increased reliability.