SilverStone Expands Its Redline Chassis Series With The RL07

SilverStone announced a new edition to its ever-expanding Redline Series. The new Redline RL07 is a mid-tower chassis with a tempered glass side panel and is available in both black and white.

This new chassis measures 226 x 488 x 465mm (W x H x D) and weighs in at just over 18lbs. In addition to support for up to ATX motherboards, this case is equipped with seven expansion slots and mounting locations for three 3.5” hard drives and up to six 2.5” SSDs (three dedicated, three convertible from 3.5” drive trays). The full cover PSU tunnel helps keeps your system looking neat and tidy.

The RL07 can accommodate CPU air coolers up 167mm tall, graphics cards up to 415mm in length, and power supplies up to 190mm long. Although it ships with a single 140mm exhaust fan from the factory, this chassis has mounting locations for up to four 120/140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.

The front panel of this chassis has integrated LED lighting. Red LED lighting for the black chassis, blue LED lighting if you choose the white version. Top panel I/O consists of a pair of USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and audio and microphone jacks.

The Redline RL07 will be available in Europe after December 8 with an MSRP of 78.50€ ($94 USD), but no pricing and availability was announced for North America. We reached out to the company for more information.