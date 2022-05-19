SK Hynix Releases New PCIe 4.0 SSD With Record-Breaking Performance

As reported by Windows Central, SK Hynix has released a brand new PCIe Gen 4 SSD known as the Platinum P41, featuring capacities of up to 2TB and sequential speeds of up to 7000MB. However, its most prominent feature is its incredibly fast random read and write speeds of 1,400,000 IOPS and 1,400,000 IOPS respectively. Making the P41 one of the fastest SSDs on the market in terms of random read and write performance.

For some perspective, the fastest SSD we've tested so far (like the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB) has peaked at 1,000,000 IOPS for random read speeds and much lower IOPS for random write performance. The SK Hynix P41 is the first SSD we've seen to date with IOPS faster than 1 million – on both read and write speeds.

This additional performance headroom could be very beneficial in the consumer space. Many workloads benefit significantly from random reads and writes, since data is often thrown everywhere on a drive's NAND flash and isn't neatly organized in one space. This problem is often what bottlenecks an SSD's sequential read and write speeds since the SSD has to both transfer data and find the data simultaneously. This means the faster an SSD can read or write to these random locations, the faster it should be overall.

SK Hynix achieved these record-breaking SSDs speeds with its new 176-layer NAND flash, of which the Platinum P41 is the first consumer-based drive to use this technology. SK Hynix's 176-layer 3D NAND was announced two years ago (as reported by AnandTech) as a full upgrade from its 128-layer NAND. The upgrade to 176 layers gives the NAND a 20% increase in read cell speed and up to 1.6GT/s of bandwidth between the NAND flash and the SSD controller.

SK Hynix can produce both faster SSDs and higher capacity SSDs with the new 176-layer NAND flash.

The SK Hynix Platinum P41 is already available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon and comes in three capacities. A 500GB model for $104.99, 1TB for $149.99 and 2TB for $259.99.

Maximum read speeds are up to 7000 MB/s on all the drive models (thanks to the 7GB/s limitations of PCIe Gen 4.0); however, the write speeds do vary depending on the model. The 500GB model peaks at just 4700 MB/s of write speeds, while the 1TB and 2TB models peak at 6500 MB/s. The same situation applies to the SSD's lifespan, with a maximum of 1,200 TBW for the 2TB model, 750TBW for the 1TB model, and finally 500TBW for the 500GB version.

It's worth noting that we don't know the exact random read and write speeds for each individual SKU. However, since the 500GB version does come with a sequential write penalty of 4700 MB/s, it's safe to presume this lower-end model will also suffer a sequential read and write penalty too. The same could even be true of the 1TB model, but we can't be sure.

Either way, it appears these drives will be awfully quick, thanks to SK Hynix's new 176-layer 3D NAND. Of course, we will have to see how these drives really perform in testing, but it appears that SK Hynix's Platinum P41 SSDs could be among the fastest drives we've seen so far in the consumer space.