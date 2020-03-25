Team Group Outs Vulcan Z and Dark Z RAM Kits With 32GB per Module

Team Group is back with a couple of new RAM kits, this time aiming at users who need lots of memory. With the upcoming expansions to the T-Force Vulcan Z and Dark Z lines, the company is introducing modules that can pack up to a whopping 32GB.
Team Group is packaging two modules in each kit for a total capacity of 64GB. The announcement today noted that the Vulcan Z will also be available in a single-channel kit with a single DIMM; however, the specifications on the product page disagree.
We do know that the Vulcan Z kits will come in DDR4 2,666 MHz and DDR4 3,000 MHz frequencies, Team Group is only selling the Dark Z 64GB kit in a 3,000 MHz flavor.
Specs
|Name
|Configuration
|Frequency
|CAS Timings
|Team Group Vulcan Z 64 GB 2666 MHz
|2x 32 GB
|2,666 MHz
|CL18-18-18-43
|Team Group Z 64 GB 3000 MHz
|2x 32 GB
|3,000 MHz
|CL16-18-18-38
|Team Group Dark Z 64 GB 3000 MHz
|2x 32 GB
|3,000 MHz
|CL16-18-18-38
CL timings for the modules sit at CL16-18-18-38 for the 3,000 MHz modules, with the Vulcan Z 2,666 MHz kit running at CL18-18-18-43. Naturally, XMP profiles are included for easy setup.
Team Group didn't share information on pricing or a release date for the kits.