Trending

Thermaltake Finally Launches A700TG EATX Case Announced At Computex

By

Thermaltake has big news for lovers of “full tower” cases that have mid-tower features: Its enormous A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition is officially available (even if we haven't seen it yet) and measures 22.91 x 11.6 x 23.46 inches (582 x 294 x 596 mm). That’s almost wide enough to install a motherboard sideways, but it also provides 200mm of clearance for tower-shaped CPU coolers, if you choose. Oh, and it supports the full 13” depth of EATX specification.

It’s not just big, but heavy at 44.2 pounds (20.05kg), and much of that added heft comes from a pair of super-thick (5mm) tempered glass side panels. As larger panels need extra thickness to reduce flex (which can be particularly catastrophic with tempered glass), that thickness is probably justified. Thermaltake mounts these on rear hinges to reduce the chances that you’ll drop one, securing each with a cam lock up front.

Front-panel ports are on the front of the top panel, including a USB3 Gen2, two USB3 Gen1 and two USB 2.0. An HDD activity LED, headphone and microphone jacks, and a reset button are on the opposite side of a central, LED-lit power button.

Beyond its enormity and use of eye-pleasing materials, the A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition gets our attention with an eight-slot rotatable card bracket. In standard orientation, that eighth slot opens up a motherboard’s bottom slot to hold a double-slot graphics card. In the alternative configuration, a riser cable connection just one of your slots. The Thermaltake web site says that the riser is integrated, but the case’s manual says it’s not included. That alone could be the deciding factor for those on the fence concerning its $300 MSRP, so keep an eye out for seller photos.

P/NCA-1O2-00F9WN-00
SERIESA Series
MODELA700 TG
CASE TYPEFull Tower
DIMENSION (H X W X D)582 x 294 x 596 mm (22.91 x 11.6 x 23.46 inch)
NET WEIGHT20.05 kg / 44.2 lbs
SIDE PANEL5mm Tempered Glass x 2 (Left & Right)
COLORExterior & Interior : Black
MATERIALSPCC
COOLING SYSTEMRear (exhaust) : 140 x 140 x 25 mm fan (1000rpm, 20dBA) Front (intake) : 140 x 140 x 25 mm fan (1000rpm, 20dBA)
DRIVE BAYSACCESSIBLE: 2.5” x 4 or 3.5”x 4 (HDD Rack) HIDDEN: 2.5”x 6 or 3.5” x 3
EXPANSION SLOTS8
MOTHERBOARDS6.7” x 6.7” (Mini ITX), 9.6” x 9.6” (Micro ATX), 12” x 9.6” (ATX), 12” x 13“(E-ATX)
I/O PORTUSB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1, Type-C x 1
PSUStandard PS2 PSU (optional)
FAN SUPPORTFront: 3 x 120mm, 3 x 140mm, 2 x 200mm Top: 3 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm, 2 x 200mm Rear: 1 x 120mm, 1 x 140mm Bottom: 2 x 120mm
RADIATOR SUPPORTFront: 1 x 360mm, 1 x 420mm, 1 x 360mm(For 200mm fan) Top: 1 x 280mm, 1 x 360mm Rear: 1 x 120mm, 1 x 140mm Right: 1 x 360mm, 1 x 420mm (AIO: 1 x360mm, 1 x 280mm) Bottom: 1 x 240mm
CLEARANCECPU cooler height limitation: 200mm VGA length limitation: 310mm(With HDD Rack), 410mm(Without HDD Rack) PSU length limitation: 220mm (Without Bottom Fan)
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Mr5oh 24 August 2019 20:33
    At first glance I thought this checks at lot of boxes for me, other than I can't use it as no spot for an optical drive. However why do case manufacturers keep insisting on putting glass panels on the right side (back side of the MB) of the case? There is no good reason, for this. It adds weight to the case, it's another side that must be kept clean, even the best cable managed cases it still doesn't look that great. Then if you have that many drives, cables, fans, etc, there will be wires everywhere back there. Even in the press photos above with the empty case, it looks so-so just with the existing wires. Just my two cents.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 24 August 2019 20:34
    I agree , clear on the cable management is not needed.
    Reply
  • Loadedaxe 25 August 2019 03:29
    I agree on the TG side panel on the rear. There are a few cases I wouldn't mind owning but I didn't buy just because of that reason.
    Reply