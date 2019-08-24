Thermaltake Finally Launches A700TG EATX Case Announced At Computex

Thermaltake has big news for lovers of “full tower” cases that have mid-tower features: Its enormous A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition is officially available (even if we haven't seen it yet) and measures 22.91 x 11.6 x 23.46 inches (582 x 294 x 596 mm). That’s almost wide enough to install a motherboard sideways, but it also provides 200mm of clearance for tower-shaped CPU coolers, if you choose. Oh, and it supports the full 13” depth of EATX specification.

It’s not just big, but heavy at 44.2 pounds (20.05kg), and much of that added heft comes from a pair of super-thick (5mm) tempered glass side panels. As larger panels need extra thickness to reduce flex (which can be particularly catastrophic with tempered glass), that thickness is probably justified. Thermaltake mounts these on rear hinges to reduce the chances that you’ll drop one, securing each with a cam lock up front.

Front-panel ports are on the front of the top panel, including a USB3 Gen2, two USB3 Gen1 and two USB 2.0. An HDD activity LED, headphone and microphone jacks, and a reset button are on the opposite side of a central, LED-lit power button.

Beyond its enormity and use of eye-pleasing materials, the A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition gets our attention with an eight-slot rotatable card bracket. In standard orientation, that eighth slot opens up a motherboard’s bottom slot to hold a double-slot graphics card. In the alternative configuration, a riser cable connection just one of your slots. The Thermaltake web site says that the riser is integrated, but the case’s manual says it’s not included. That alone could be the deciding factor for those on the fence concerning its $300 MSRP, so keep an eye out for seller photos.