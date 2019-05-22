Thermalright Dips Foot Into AIO Liquid Cooling

Thermalright, a long time air cooling specialist, has finally bitten the bullet and ventured into the AIO (all-in-one) liquid cooling realm. The company recently announced its Turbo Right 240 C and Turbo Right 360 C liquid coolers.

(Image credit: Thermalright)

The new Turbo Right liquid cooling systems employ Thermalright's own Turbo Right CPU copper waterblock that employs 0.1mm microchannels with a large contact area for optimum liquid flow. The Turbo Right pump has been placed on the outside of the waterblock which, according to Thermalright, helps reduce vibrations and stress on the processor and motherboard. The waterblock has a transparent window where you can gaze at the rotating blade, liquid flow, coolant level and incorporated RGB lighting.

(Image credit: Thermalright)

The Turbo Right 240 C and Turbo Right 360 C utilize 240mm and 360mm radiators, respectively. The radiators exhibit a high-density fin design that should help with better heat dissipation. Thermalright's TY-121BP PWM fans provide the radiators with active cooling. The 120mm fan spins between 600 and 1,800 RPM (revolutions per minute) with an airflow between 25.76 and 77.28 CFM (cubic feet per minute). It's rated with an air pressure of 0.30 to 2.27 mmH₂O (millimeter of water) and a noise level ranging from 19 to 25 dBA depending on the speed that the fan is spinning at.

(Image credit: Thermalright)

Similar to other AIO liquid coolers on the market, the Thermalright Turbo Right 240 C and Turbo Right 360 C come pre-filled with coolant and require little maintenance. However, they do have a fill port in case you want to flush out the coolant or add more to compensate for coolant loss. As a matter of fact, Thermalright even includes a 100ml bottle of Turbo Right coolant.

Support on AMD platforms is limited to the AM4 socket. On the other hand, the Turbo Right liquid coolers are compatible with a wide range of Intel sockets including LGA 775, LGA 115X, LGA 1366, LGA 2011, LGA 2011-V3 and LGA 2066.

Thermalright hasn't released the pricing or availability for the Turbo Right 240 C and Turbo Right 360 C.