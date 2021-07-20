Thermaltake's Tower 100 Adds Two New Colors

Colorful computers are nothing new, we just need to look to Apple for a recent example. But more often than not the colors tend to come from RGB, but who says our computer cases have to be charcoal gray, white, silver or even beige? Certainly not Thermaltake, which has announced its Tower 100 Mini chassis now comes in two new colors.

With Racing Green and Turquoise adding to the Snow and Black case colors, the Tower 100 looks a little less like a 3D printer. With dimensions of 18.2 x 10.5 x 10.5 inches (462.8 x 266 x 266mm), it’s quite a compact case but hardware compatibility looks to be decent. It’s able to cram in a graphics card 330mm long, while your CPU cooler can protrude 190mm from your chosen mini-ITX motherboard. On three sides of the case are 4mm tempered glass panels designed to show off your build. There are two pre-installed 120mm fans on the top and at the rear, and extras can be added on top of the PSU cover, and for AIO cooling, plus plenty of magnetic dust filters too.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Thermaltake) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Thermaltake)

And as if that wasn’t enough, there’s TOUGHRAM RGB RAM, a 2 x 8GB kit of 3600MHz DDR4 with RGB too, in the same shades, to correctly color co-ordinate your build.

The Tower 100 case is priced at $119.99 and is available for pre-order. TOUGHRAM RGB memory is $165.99 for 8GB x 2 DDR4 3600 MHz and is available to buy now direct from Thermaltake.