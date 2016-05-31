Thermaltake Introduces Riing 12 RGB Fan, Shows Prototype For "The Tower" Case

Thermaltake’s PC case group showed off two new products for Computex. One is the first prototype from the company’s Project “The Tower” initiative, and it’s quite the eye-catcher. The other is a fan that is yet another addition to its Riing LED cooling series, but this model comes with RGB lighting.

Case Collaboration

The prototype for Project “The Tower” was the result of a partnership between Thermaltake and case modder Mathieu Heredia. The case uses acrylic panels so that you can view its interior from three sides. The layout of the motherboard is different than traditional cases in that it’s on its side. This means that the various ports, which are usually located on the rear of a case, are located on the top instead.

For storage, the case includes two modular drive cages, although we don’t know how many drives can fit into each cage. The back panel also includes two drive trays that fit 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives. The center of the case also has two more drive trays for 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives, and two additional trays specifically for 2.5-inch drives. The case supports up to three GPUs (maximum length of 400 mm) that take up two expansion slots each. It also accommodates PSUs up to 220 mm in length.

In terms of cooling, you can have a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 260 mm. It also has four fan brackets that can fit 120 mm or 140 mm fans. If you want water cooling, the side panel can also accommodate either a 120 mm or 140 mm radiator.

RGB Fans

Thermaltake’s new fan, the Riing 12 LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition (that’s quite a name), promises to add some flair to your cooling setup. The 120 mm fan allows you to pick from 256 colors. It also comes with a digital fan hub that lets you connect up to 48 Riing RGB fans.

The device features the usual anti-vibration rubber pads and what Thermaltake calls a “Wind Blocker Frame,” which reduces vibration and the overall noise from the fan. It has 11 fan blades and includes a pulse-width modulation function so that the motherboard can control its speed for the best performance in various scenarios.

Obviously, the fan also comes with software. The Riing RGB Software app lets you store up to five profiles. You can set the fan speed to Performance or Silent mode as well as change its fan duty cycle between 50 percent and 100 percent by dragging the Fan Mode bar. For lighting, you can pick a specific color from the Color Palette section, or you can cycle through all the colors by clicking on the RGB Cycle option. You can even change the overall brightness of the LEDs.

Coming Soon

Because Project “The Tower” is still in its prototype phase, Thermaltake didn’t provide a release window or price for the case. However, the Riing 12 LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition is coming at some point in the second quarter. Thermaltake didn’t specify a price for the fan, but we’ll see the company at some point this week, and we expect it will have more details on its many upcoming products.

