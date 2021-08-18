Trending

WD Easystore 14TB External Hard Drive Falls to its Lowest Price of the Year

Save big on big storage.

At Best Buy, WD's massive 14TB Easystore external hard drive just got a $130 price cut — taking it down to just $289.99.

Need a huge amount of storage for backups or archives? This is an ideal option at a bargain price.

WD easystore 14TB external hard drive: was $419.99, now $289.99 at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can grab a fast 14TB of 7,200-RPM HDD storage right now for a mere $179.99, which is far less than what you would pay for the drive inside if bought separately from its enclosure!View Deal

A lot of WD’s external hard drives at this capacity and speed sell for over $400, which makes this saving extra special. All you have to do to use it is plug and play — just connect this to your computer via USB 3.0 and get up to 5Gbps of throughput.

Plus, you can make the most of your drive with a complete software package with transfer utilities and backup capabilities, which pairs with the two-year warranty for a great solution to any storage problems.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
