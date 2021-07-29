Windows 11 Insider Build Hits the Beta Channel

Since the announcement of Windows 11, Microsoft has been releasing preview builds to the Windows 11 Insider program, in which users test the operating system and send feedback. Those have fallen in the "Dev" channel, until today, when the first release came to the more stable "Beta" channel.



That release is build 22000.100, a largely cosmetic update that hit the dev channel last week.

While there's not much in the way of differences form the build released last week, it is intended to be more stable than those in the development builds.



"If you are in the Dev Channel, now would be the right time to consider switching to the Beta Channel if you want to stay on more stabilized builds of Windows 11," a post on the Windows Insider Blog reads.

Windows Insider went on Twitter to express that moving to a new Beta Channel doesn't require performing a completely clean install of the OS, but instead, you can head over to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Settings, and switch to your preferred channel without reinstalling.



The big difference between the Beta and Dev builds is that the more stable version doesn't yet have integration with Microsoft Teams. With this update, Microsoft is also acknowledging a few more known issues in the build, which you can find here.