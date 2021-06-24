Windows 11 Upgrades Are Free: Here Are the System Requirements

Today, Microsoft announced Windows 11, it's next operating system. It will release this holiday and will be an free upgrade for Windows 10 PCs.
"The free upgrade will begin to roll out to eligible Windows 10 PCs this holiday and continuing into 2022," Windows and Surface head Panos Panay wrote in a blog. "And next week, we’ll begin to share an early build of Windows 11 to the Windows Insider Program – this is a passionate community of Windows fans whose feedback is important to us."
Microsoft also released the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.
Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements
|CPU
|1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System-on-Chip (SoC)
|Graphics Card
|Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Display
|720p display that's greater than 9 inches diagonally, 8 bits per color channel
|System Firmware
|UEFI, Secure Boot capable
|TPM
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
|Internet Connection
|Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use. Switching a device out of Windows 11 Home in S mode also requires internet connectivity. For all Windows 11 editions, internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features. A Microsoft account is required for some features.
Windows 11 requires a 1 GHz or faster CPU with 2 or more CPU cores on a 64-bit processor; 4GB of RAM; a 64GB or larger storage device; system firmware that supports UEFI and secure boot; Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0; DirectX 12 compatible graphics; a display greater than 9-inches with a resolution of at least 720p and an internet connection.
We have reached out to Microsoft to clarify if TPM 2.0 is a minimum requirement only for pre-built and laptop OEMs.
Microsoft also noted that "certain features require specific hardware."
The free upgrade isn't a huge surprise. Windows 10 was offered as a free upgrade for a while , and licenses are typically sold to PC and laptop OEMs as well as to businesses.
You can also download and run Microsoft's PC Health Check app to see where you stand. Those who can't upgrade can stay on Windows 10, which will continue to be supported through October 2025.
In fairness, I didn't see that in the article and as I was listening to the live stream I honestly think my conscious mind fogged over a bit, so I didn't hear anyone say a date. Is this "like" a funny reply, or srs bzns?
We are a week out from July 4th which round these here parts is the FREEDOM holiday, so....
1408101708216078337View: https://twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1408101708216078337
However, most Intel and AMD processors have firmware-based TPMs. Intel has PTT (Platform Trust Technology) and AMD has fTPM (firmware TPM).
My Ryzen 7 2700X has the fTPM enabled in the BIOS, and Windows Security Processor and Windows Bitlocker both recognize it as a TPM.
So even if the TPM is a strict requirement, a lot of people might be able to just enable the PTT or fTPM in their BIOS. Anyone who has built their own computer shouldn't have too much difficulty.
Interestingly, with my new ThreadRipper Pro 3955WX + Supermicro M12SWA-TF motherboard, there was nowhere to enable the fTPM in the BIOS, so I bought a hardware TPM from Supermicro. As far as I can tell, the ThreadRipper Pro does support fTPM, but Supermicro's BIOS simply doesn't have an option to enable it.
If Windows 11 strictly requires a TPM, then perhaps some motherboard makers will release new BIOS versions that make PTT/fTPM more conspicuous in the BIOS, or even enable it by default, for the sake of easier Windows 11 compatibility?
Ibwbzv-GJasView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ibwbzv-GJas&ab_channel=Technoholic
I have an 18 month old gaming system - ASUS Prime X570P/Ryzen 7 3800X/16 GB ram. It says I can't upgrade to 11. Somethings off if a recent high-end system doesn't qualify.
Go into your bios and see if you can change PTT to enable and then try again!